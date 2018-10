It has been said that when Tom Joyner jumps on a team’s bandwagon it brings them bad luck. Even Magic Johnson has told Tom to hop off of his bandwagon! Now, Tom is trying to decide which baseball team he should root for this season, and Sybil hopes he picks a team that she doesn’t like.

