What Happened To Phoenix Coldon?

Seven years ago this December, 23-year-old Phoenix Coldon left her parent’s suburban Missouri home in her SUV. Hours later, the truck turned up in East St. Louis, abandoned and running, though her parents didn’t find that out until months later.

Her glasses, purse, shoes and ID were all found inside the car but no one has seen Phoenix Coldon again.

Though her grieving parents, Goldia and Lawrence, have exhausted every resource, including their home, to find their daughter, no one is any closer to answers. Their daughter is now the subject of an Oxygen documentary hoping to provide more clues to find out what happened to her.

According to the St. Louis Dispatch, Coldon’s parents found out after she disappeared that she’d been dishonest about some aspects of her life. After having her mother sign a lease on an apartment she was going to share with a girlfriend, it turned out she was living with a boyfriend instead, before she moved back home. And her parents found out that she hadn’t registered for her fall semester at University of Missouri-St. Louis that year despite the fact that she was going to be in her junior year.

Police in St. Louis County say the boyfriend is not a suspect.

In 2012, Goldia Coldon told the Dispatch that her efforts to find her daughter would have been easier had she been white. She credits BlackandMissing with helping spread the word about her daughter’s disappearance. A Facebook page has also been set up for leads and information.

The Disappearance of Phoenix Coldon airs on Oxygen on Saturday Nov. 3 and Sunday, November 4 at 7 p.m.

