CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Kanye West Goes On Coon Tour, Gives Tabletop Speech At DC Apple Store

Once again, more antics from the MAGA-loving artist that nobody asked for.

Leave a comment
US-PEOPLE-politics-RACE-TRUMP-KANYE

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty

Kanye West and his MAGA-loving coon tour made a stop in Washington, D.C. in where he had an off-the-rails discussion with President Donald Trump that went absolutely nowhere. Not content with his showing out at the White House, Yeezy took him and his cute little red hate to a local Apple store to deliver a zany tabletop speech.

The Verge reports:

Though it’s unclear exactly what West was doing at the Apple Store — some local reports have him there for a Genius Bar appointment, but that remains unverified — he did proceed to stand on top of one of Apple’s signature wooden tables to deliver an impromptu “keynote.”

Jack Jenkins, a reporter for Religion News Service, was in attendance to capture the moment with his phone and share it on Twitter. Jenkins says West told the crowd an anecdote about having made a custom hat for Trump with an edited version of his signature “Make American Great Again” slogan, with the “again” cut out as it was disrespect to black Americans.

The whole scenario seems a bit surreal, and Jenkins says it concluded when West left the store, telling the crowd he was “going to Africa.” Nobody at the Apple Store appeared to have any prior knowledge of this event, or really any idea what had just transpired for that matter.

Check out the footage from Jack Jenkins below.

Photo: Getty

Kanye West Goes On Coon Tour, Gives Tabletop Speech At DC Apple Store was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
How These Black Celebrity Couples Met
10 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Prince’s Estate Demands Trump Stop Playing His Music…

Prince's estate released a statement.
10.13.18
Solutions? 17 Percent Of Black Baby Boomers Are…

Alarming figures.
10.13.18
State Court Throws Out Death Penalty Disproportionately Affecting…

A landmark decision.
10.13.18
City’s Policy To Punish Trick-Or-Treaters Sparks Debate About…

This isn't a trick.
10.13.18
House Of Horrors! Black Couple Traumatized After Airbnb…

The popular homestay company later offered Jaleesa Jackson and Chiedozie Uwandu $2,500 and therapy sessions for witnessing the horrific incident.
10.12.18
Read Kanye’s Full White House Rant In The…

Kanye West delivered the rant heard 'round the world when he visited Donald Trump in the White House. Read it…
10.12.18
Kamala Harris, Cory Booker Lead Charge To Advance…

A step forward.
10.12.18
New York Man Arrested For Planning Suicide Bomb…

A New York man was arrested for planning a bombing attack on the National Mall. 56-year-old Paul Rosenfeld reportedly wanted…
10.11.18
Rapper Fabolous Indicted For Brutally Assaulting The Mother…

His is facing 20 years in prison.
10.11.18
Stacey Abrams May Be Reason Why Georgia’s Black…

Voters haven't requested this many ballots since Barack Obama’s first presidential election in 2008.
10.11.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close