Kanye West and his MAGA-loving coon tour made a stop in Washington, D.C. in where he had an off-the-rails discussion with President Donald Trump that went absolutely nowhere. Not content with his showing out at the White House, Yeezy took him and his cute little red hate to a local Apple store to deliver a zany tabletop speech.

The Verge reports:

Though it’s unclear exactly what West was doing at the Apple Store — some local reports have him there for a Genius Bar appointment, but that remains unverified — he did proceed to stand on top of one of Apple’s signature wooden tables to deliver an impromptu “keynote.”

Jack Jenkins, a reporter for Religion News Service, was in attendance to capture the moment with his phone and share it on Twitter. Jenkins says West told the crowd an anecdote about having made a custom hat for Trump with an edited version of his signature “Make American Great Again” slogan, with the “again” cut out as it was disrespect to black Americans.

The whole scenario seems a bit surreal, and Jenkins says it concluded when West left the store, telling the crowd he was “going to Africa.” Nobody at the Apple Store appeared to have any prior knowledge of this event, or really any idea what had just transpired for that matter.

Check out the footage from Jack Jenkins below.

He’s announcing he made a hat for Trump that says “made an updated hat that says ‘make America great’ without the ‘again’…and Trump wore it!” Shows a picture on his iphone of Trump wearing said hat. Says the “again” part of the original slogan “hurts back people.” pic.twitter.com/mt2vO3Sl86 — Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) October 11, 2018

—

Photo: Getty

Kanye West Goes On Coon Tour, Gives Tabletop Speech At DC Apple Store was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Magic 95.9: