Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Early Voting In Maryland

All of my early voters in Maryland the time is near, early voting starts on October 25th- November 1st and polls are open from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. I know there is so many questions when it comes to voting so The Baltimore Sun actually came up with the most asked questions to make your voting go a little smoother. Check out the questions/answers below,

Can I register at early voting sites?

Yes. Any eligible voter who is not yet registered may sign up at early voting sites and cast a ballot the same day.

Will I need ID?

Generally speaking, no. Some people who are voting for the first time in Maryland, as well as those registering at early voting sites, will be asked to show identification. Valid forms of ID include a state-issued driver’s license or ID card; a change-of-address card; your paycheck, bank statement or utility bill, or another government document with your name and current address.

Who — and what — is on the ballot?

There are hundreds of candidates across Maryland for a variety of offices. The statewide races are for governor, attorney general and the U.S. Senate. There are also two statewide ballot questions. Other races include Maryland’s eight U.S. House seats and the General Assembly seats.

You can find out more about the candidates via The Baltimore Sun’s voter guide.

Where can I vote early?

You can find the early voting sites in Baltimore and Maryland’s 23 counties here.

How will I cast a vote?

You will mark a paper ballot by hand, using the pen provided you to fill in the ovals next to your choices. After reviewing your choices, you will place your ballot in a privacy sleeve and take it to a scanner. An election worker will direct you to insert your ballot into the scanner to record your vote.

How popular is early voting?

Early voting has clearly taken hold in Maryland since it was introduced in 2010. During this year’s primary, one in four votes were cast early. In the 2014 primary, it was one in five. So far, the high-water mark is the 2016 presidential general election, when 31 percent voted early. That was roughly double the percentage in 2012.

Does the early vote predict the final result?

No. If it did, Democrat Anthony Brown would be governor. And Democrat Hillary Clinton would have won some of the battleground states she ended up losing in 2016 to Republican Donald Trump. Democrats have generally put more emphasis on early voting, but Republicans have a way of turning out on Election Day.

Here’s Everything You Need To Know About Early Voting In Maryland was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9: