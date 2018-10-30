CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
Home > Radio One Exclusives

The 5 Biggest Songs In The Career Of Marvin Sapp

Leave a comment
Verizon's 'How Sweet The Sound' 2011 - Detroit

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

On December 9th, Marvin Sapp will be celebrated at Urban One Honors with the “Inspirational Impact” Award. Sapp’s significant contributions to the world of Gospel music will be put on display so make sure you join us on this special occasion.

Click Here To Join Us For Urban One Honors

After parting ways with the legendary Gospel group Commissioned, Sapp released his debut self-titled album in 1996. However, Sapp would receive his first mainstream success with is 2008 album “Thirsty” and the song that would change his career. According to Billboard, here are the biggest songs of the legendary career of Marvin Sapp.

Never Would Have Made It

The 2008 hit not only reached the number one of the Billboard Gospel charts, it peaked at 82 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The Best In Me

The Best In Me reached number 1 on the Billboard Gospel Charts in March 2010

My Testimony

Marvin Sapp returned to Number 1 with his hit “My Testimony.”

Praise Him In Advance

Another single from Sapp’s album “Thirsty,” “Praise Him In Advance” peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Gospel chart.

“Close” Featuring R. Kelly

Sapp returned to the Gospel charts with the track “Close” reach peaked at number 2 on the Gospel charts in September 2018.

More

 

The 5 Biggest Songs In The Career Of Marvin Sapp was originally published on Mymajicdc.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
In Joke Gone Horribly Wrong, Hillary Clinton Sarcastically…

Was it a joke, or nah? You be the judge.
10.30.18
Michael Avenatti Is Staying Focused On 2020 Despite…

Michael Avenatti is plowing ahead with plans to explore a presidential run.
10.30.18
Sacramento District Attorney Needs Even More Time To…

Stephon Clark was shot 20 times by police on March 18.
10.30.18
Black Pittsburgh Mourns Synagogue Victims Amid Reports Killer…

Pittsburgh Black community came out to support survivors of the synagogue shooting.
10.30.18
Here’s The Black Unicorn Tutorial You Didn’t Know…

Get into this glittery glam and learn how to turn yourself into a unicorn in 5 minutes. This is true…
10.30.18
Trump Takes A Swipe At Andrew Gillum’s HBCU…

The divider in chief took steps to widen the racial wedge between the Florida gubernatorial candidates by implying an education…
10.30.18
12 Shot & Several People Confirmed Dead After…

https://www.facebook.com/NBCNews/videos/2214644422115938/ According to reports, several people are confirmed dead after an active shooter situation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. A gunman opened…
10.27.18
Man Gets Light Sentence For Hate Crime After…

A judgment has come down.
10.25.18
Everything To Know About The Explosive Devices Sent…

Alarms sounded.
10.25.18
What? GOP Mayor Bans Black Girls From Town…

Dancing and discrimination?
10.25.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close