Lil Kim Surprises Gabrielle Union For Her 46th Birthday [Video]

Can you believe Gabrielle Union is 46 years old?! The famed actress brought in her big day with a ’90s-themed birthday bash at Byblos Miami, where she dressed up as a younger Gwen Stefani.

Complete with a surprise performance from Lil Kim, the b-day girl appeared to be having the time of her life. She posted a video of herself and the Queen Bee rapping “Crush On You.” In the caption, she thanked Lil Kim and her loved ones for the incredible experience.

Gwen Stefani was so impressed by Gabrielle Union’s costume, she reposted the ‘fit to her own Instagram page with a message that reads “obviously this made me soooooo happy!! Gx.”

obviously this made me soooooo happy!! Gx

Watch Lil Kim surprise Dwyane Wade’s wifey up top.

