Beyoncé Channels Toni Braxton For “Phoni Braxton” Halloween Costume [PHOTOS]

Well, fans wondered what Beyonce would do for Halloween this year and she made sure fans got a sneak peak on Instagram.

The iconic singer channeled another famous singer with a famous sibling, Toni Braxton!

Phoni Braxton. LORD.

“Sending love and adoration to one of our talented legends,” Beyonce captioned on IG. “Thank you for the countless bops. Your tone, your beauty, your range, and your God-given talent is treasured. Loving you always. Have a Happy Halloween my Kings and Queens.”

Even Toni had to respond in honor of Bey slaying Halloween (again).

“Phoni Braxton!? NEVER!!! How do you look better than me on MY album cover? I LOVE IT, Such a superstar! Thanks for the love sis! Happy Halloween 🎃

Who run the world…GIRLS! GIRLS!”

See the full Phoni Braxton collection below.

