CLOSE
News & Gossip
Home > News & Gossip

Pharrell Williams Threatens To Sue Trump For Playing ‘Happy’ At His Rallies

The Grammy-winning producer and singer isn't playing around with y'all president.

Leave a comment
NBC's '74th Annual Golden Globe Awards' - Red Carpet Arrivals

Source: Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal / Getty

It looks like Pharrell Williams isn’t very happy with President Trump.

In the wake of the deadly shooting at a Pittsburg synagogue, the Grammy-winning producer and artist recently sent #45 a cease-and-desist letter demanding that the president stop playing his hit song “Happy” at his rallies.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the letter expresses Pharrell’s disdain for the President’s tone deafness as the rest of the country was in mourning.

His attorney Howard King wrote, “On the day of the mass murder of 11 human beings at the hands of a deranged ‘nationalist,’ you played his song ‘Happy’ to a crowd at a political event in Indiana.”

“There was nothing ‘happy’ about the tragedy inflicted upon our country on Saturday and no permission was granted for your use of this song for this purpose.”

In addition, King stressed that under no circumstances has or will Williams grant Trump permission to publicly perform or otherwise disseminate his music. If Trump continues to do use of “Happy” without his consent, that will be both a copyright and trademark infringement, THR noted.

Translation: “Play my song again and I will sue you!”

Now, this isn’t the first time that musicians have been angry with the President for playing their songs without permission.

Forbes reported that “during his 2016 presidential campaign, Trump angered a slew of music acts – including Aerosmith, R.E.M., Adele, the Rolling Stones, and Neil Young – for playing their music during his campaign events and rallies without authorization.”

The White House has yet to comment on Pharrell’s recent legal threats.

RELATED NEWS:

Pipe Bombs Were Sent To Trump’s Most Vocal Critics, We Blame Trump

Melania Trump’s Team Calls For Boycott Of T.I. After Rapper Releases Raunchy Video With Melania Look-Alike

Remy Ma, Kavanaugh &amp; President Trump Are Exactly Why Sexual Assault Survivors Don’t Speak Up

US-POLITICS-TRUMP

President Trump, Black Twitter Gives No Damns About Your Trifling Text Alert

38 photos Launch gallery

President Trump, Black Twitter Gives No Damns About Your Trifling Text Alert

Continue reading President Trump, Black Twitter Gives No Damns About Your Trifling Text Alert

President Trump, Black Twitter Gives No Damns About Your Trifling Text Alert

Pharrell Williams Threatens To Sue Trump For Playing ‘Happy’ At His Rallies was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sister of Self-Hating Black Teen On ‘Dr. Phil’…

Nina, Treasure Richards' older sibling, claims her mother was also in on the plot to get a free trip to…
10.31.18
HBCU President Testifies In Harvard University’s Affirmative Action…

Prairie View A&M University President Ruth Simmons took the stand on behalf of Harvard University in affirmative action admissions trial.
10.31.18
‘What’s The Delay?’ Kentucky Community Demands Hate Crime…

Kentucky and federal prosecutors still haven't called the racially motivated deadly Kroger shootings a hate crime.
10.31.18
Gillum Claps Back At Trump With HBCU Pride

Trumps remarks could backfire by galvanizing young HBCU graduates.
10.31.18
Expect The GOP To Go Into Overdrive Suppressing…

Republicans, desperate to hold on to power, could rev up their voter suppression efforts.
10.31.18
In Joke Gone Horribly Wrong, Hillary Clinton Sarcastically…

Was it a joke, or nah? You be the judge.
10.30.18
Michael Avenatti Is Staying Focused On 2020 Despite…

Michael Avenatti is plowing ahead with plans to explore a presidential run.
10.30.18
Sacramento District Attorney Needs Even More Time To…

Stephon Clark was shot 20 times by police on March 18.
10.30.18
Black Pittsburgh Mourns Synagogue Victims Amid Reports Killer…

Pittsburgh Black community came out to support survivors of the synagogue shooting.
10.30.18
Here’s The Black Unicorn Tutorial You Didn’t Know…

Get into this glittery glam and learn how to turn yourself into a unicorn in 5 minutes. This is true…
10.30.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close