RIP Madea: Tyler Perry Says It’s ‘Time For Me To Kill That Old B****’

It looks like the hilarious matriarch is heading to heaven in 2019.

It looks like Madea may be heading to heaven soon.

In a recent interview, Tyler Perry admitted that he is ready to kill off his most famous and beloved character.

“This is it,” he told SiriusXM radio host Bevy Smith on her show Bevelations on Monday (October 29). “It’s time for me to kill that old b****. I’m tired!”

“We’re gonna say goodbye in ’19,” Tyler added. “I just don’t want to be her age playing her.”

So is she dying on the small or big screen?

Tyler shared with Bevy that the hilarious matriarch is taking her final bow in the upcoming March film, Tyler Perry’s a Madea Family Funeral. In addition, Tyler has plans to give her a proper send-off with a farewell stage play tour across the country.

We’re sure this is exactly how she would want to go out!

Madea has been a staple in Black popular culture for almost 20 years, starting off on the “chitterling” play circuit and making her film debut in 2005 in Diary of A Mad Black Women. All in all, she appeared in a total of 11 movies including Boo! A Madea Halloween and Madea Goes To Jail.

Man, it’s so hard to goodbye.

BEAUTIES: ? Which is your favorite Madea film?

