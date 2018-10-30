RIP Madea: Tyler Perry Says It’s ‘Time For Me To Kill That Old B****’

It looks like Madea may be heading to heaven soon.
In a recent interview, Tyler Perry admitted that he is ready to kill off his most famous and beloved character.
“This is it,” he told SiriusXM radio host Bevy Smith on her show Bevelations on Monday (October 29). “It’s time for me to kill that old b****. I’m tired!”
“We’re gonna say goodbye in ’19,” Tyler added. “I just don’t want to be her age playing her.”
So is she dying on the small or big screen?
Tyler shared with Bevy that the hilarious matriarch is taking her final bow in the upcoming March film, Tyler Perry’s a Madea Family Funeral. In addition, Tyler has plans to give her a proper send-off with a farewell stage play tour across the country.
We’re sure this is exactly how she would want to go out!
Madea has been a staple in Black popular culture for almost 20 years, starting off on the “chitterling” play circuit and making her film debut in 2005 in Diary of A Mad Black Women. All in all, she appeared in a total of 11 movies including Boo! A Madea Halloween and Madea Goes To Jail.
Man, it’s so hard to goodbye.
BEAUTIES: ? Which is your favorite Madea film?
RELATED NEWS:
Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens A Job On This Hit OWN Show
Madea Goes To Washington? Tyler Perry To Play Colin Powell In Upcoming Dick Cheney Biopic
On A Scale Of 1 – Madea, How Turnt Will Your Halloween Be?
Say What Now Madea? Meme Gallery
Say What Now Madea? Meme Gallery
1. 90a20ff7a9923bc0712a75b2e16592d91 of 72
2. da6f521f4fc7e9612562d8a0b3776e3b2 of 72
3. 01c0ddf6342305b5929bbc4a3b2ef0ed3 of 72
4. b76c32e1575c7ae66331b507c2b3a6484 of 72
5. 9edb40e48523e2cdc51bbecbd6b74e9b5 of 72
6. e25efc8357ba807858bcbf9f8283c3276 of 72
7. 0eeb85df87f1c1aeda7b70f03106ea0e7 of 72
8. 853c5729adf4992e6358af910652f6828 of 72
9. 5ddaeccf1737ae5d961362bed3702bc69 of 72
10. 3fac28d85e72802ae4c6443de7f3bb4810 of 72
11. 316d9c02bc999d3cf9370d211319b02411 of 72
12. 618955cd8dea5a0e481b4a84b4827ba212 of 72
13. 8c54513e16b50392bf1270ecb645e38813 of 72
14. 77a8224188fa95179748118d22df369514 of 72
15. 46fde4b460347db09c65feea060a407015 of 72
16. 2e2d738dc6c71793a1d9c6727c5fb33016 of 72
17. 386107cbc29da8ab9a46e9e6b6b4384d17 of 72
18. 572ac695095b4a65207b4f69d1af307c18 of 72
19. fe6711e245ee5b143eb916084f3123ba19 of 72
20. a0e6fd8096bb462cfc4236fadea29a8220 of 72
21. 93fcc20496f7345237291cf84809f50221 of 72
22. 4357693c65dd4a184d158f8119b2d17822 of 72
23. 3a549b58c2a0a118566d58f31764f9e523 of 72
24. 939a293db1e72bef6761d15882cea28624 of 72
25. 6326fe8ff915b964b10020857f8cd6b025 of 72
26. bc8ca7564e73416480cc8a64681fe8d926 of 72
27. 0d0dff6e3b16290d53b7225d3e13bcfc27 of 72
28. 3ab617bfd571f52a4d91436a7bd0a5e128 of 72
29. a2d06cea92edb65f62c1f45d51ae8d9629 of 72
30. dd9d53f0100fcbaa645d124777ea82fc30 of 72
31. 7bec78b9596cb42f0f33ac87bcfaf6fd31 of 72
32. a11780193e3d6c6ab5afeb69a042963732 of 72
33. 6152942a733bceb2c9c0505ff54f7f3733 of 72
34. 71ccde3c18e0a55ac9da4394e07c6cbb34 of 72
35. 4a8a4279a8a43da72aa535be43f30ddb35 of 72
36. ad3f9e2a3cb6d586ba267b0e9aeeeb5236 of 72
37. 73d5a199a27726b43cc58460b3ce91a237 of 72
38. 529cdb905eedc403a2cc2d0b04b7a30438 of 72
39. 1d807ed3484febf3c70d030cc15dd21039 of 72
40. e8f4fd91debf637089d12c6b97574ed940 of 72
41. d406a0fc85753c74dad1ddf7669ee60841 of 72
42. 7d7fa0a0183f565532b0708f5faa05af42 of 72
43. 0278d7dd4852ab3524db8245f3100c1543 of 72
44. 782f3c1319f580477b678297328e5a6444 of 72
45. a573983dfe29c7290d9131ba7efd414c45 of 72
46.46 of 72
47.47 of 72
48.48 of 72
49.49 of 72
50.50 of 72
51.51 of 72
52.52 of 72
53.53 of 72
54.54 of 72
55.55 of 72
56.56 of 72
57.57 of 72
58.58 of 72
59.59 of 72
60.60 of 72
61.61 of 72
62.62 of 72
63.63 of 72
64.64 of 72
65.65 of 72
66.66 of 72
67.67 of 72
68.68 of 72
69.69 of 72
70.70 of 72
71.71 of 72
72.72 of 72
RIP Madea: Tyler Perry Says It’s ‘Time For Me To Kill That Old B****’ was originally published on hellobeautiful.com