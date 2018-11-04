CLOSE
National
Angela Simmons Ex-Fiancé Killed In His Home

City Point, Kids Foot Locker, And Haddad Brands Present BKLYN Rocks - Backstage and Front Row

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

Sutton Tennyson, the Ex-Fiancé and father to Angela Simmons child was shot and killed in his home in Atlanta. Authorities found Tennyson dead in his garage with multiple gunshot wounds. Reports suggest that this was not a home invasion.

Simmons took to Instagram to show her love to her baby’s father and thank the people for their support.

 

 

Angela and Sutton have a 2-year-old son, Sutton Jr., and with that she took some solace, saying, “Thank you for leaving behind my greatest gift. I’m hurting. I’m numb.”

Angela went on … “Thank you for the outpouring of love everyone. I can’t believe I’m even saying Rest in Peace Sutton. I promise to hold SJ down in every way I promise.”

Sutton and Angela called off their engagement in 2017.

Sutton was only 37.

Source: TMZ

