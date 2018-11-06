CLOSE
#MagicMonday Highlight – Media Rhythm Institute Program

Listen every #MagicMonday to #NoriAtNight  at 7:30 PM to learn of free programs and resources available to community members at no cost. Tonight we turn the spotlight to the Media Rhythm Institute Program. You can find the various courses offered to students at schools and libraries in Baltimore for free. To find participating schools and libraries visit www.mriprograms.org and www.thecohh.com.  This program is building future media moguls and giving our youth the confidence they need to be successful in life. We salute the Media Rhythm Institute Program for their dedication and development of our Baltimore youth!

Follow on Instagram: @mriprograms

