Nick Cannon is one step closer to having his own late night talk show. This week, he posted a photo of him on set. Captioning the image:
“Thankful and grateful for my team and @foxtv for today in the first step towards my late night show. Catch the 2019 Fox Winter Preview coming to your house Before the New Year!!! We Taking Over!! #Ncredible #HardestWorkingManInShowBiz”
Fox teamed up with the 38-year-old to produce a late night series. The show will cover pop culture and include musical and comedy performances, along with celebrity interviews. The show’s official title has not been confirmed and the show will air weekly.
Celebs Representing HBCUs
Celebs Representing HBCUs
1. Terrence J1 of 25
2. Ruben Studdard2 of 25
3. Filmmaker Will Packer attended Florida A&M University3 of 25
4. Erykah Badu4 of 25
5. Alice Walker5 of 25
6. Common6 of 25
7. Sean "Diddy" Combs7 of 25
8. Jacque Reid8 of 25
9. Martin Luther King, Jr.9 of 25
10. Nikki Giovanni10 of 25
11. Oprah Winfrey11 of 25
12. Spike Lee12 of 25
13. Taraji P. Henson13 of 25
14. Wanda Sykes14 of 25
15. Wendy Raquel Robinson15 of 25
16. Yolanda Adams16 of 25
17. Tom Joyner17 of 25
18. Keshia Knight-Pulliam18 of 25
19. Lance Gross19 of 25
20. Shaun Robinson20 of 25
21. Thurgood Marshall21 of 25
22. Samuel L. Jackson22 of 25
23. LaTanya Richardson23 of 25
24. Jerry Rice24 of 25
25. Keenan Ivory Wayans25 of 25
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
Nick Cannon Spotted Filming New Late Night Talk Show was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com