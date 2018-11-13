CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
Nick Cannon Spotted Filming New Late Night Talk Show

(Photo Credit:PR Photos)

Nick Cannon is one step closer to having his own late night talk show. This week, he posted a photo of him on set. Captioning the image:

“Thankful and grateful for my team and @foxtv for today in the first step towards my late night show. Catch the 2019 Fox Winter Preview coming to your house Before the New Year!!! We Taking Over!! #Ncredible #HardestWorkingManInShowBiz”

Fox teamed up with the 38-year-old to produce a late night series. The show will cover pop culture and include musical and comedy performances, along with celebrity interviews. The show’s official title has not been confirmed and the show will air weekly.

Nick Cannon Spotted Filming New Late Night Talk Show was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

