CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Singer & Actress Brandy Will Receive The “Cathy Hughes Excellence” Award At Urban One Honors

Leave a comment

U1 Honors Brandy

Brandy has wowed crowds all over the world with her amazing vocal talents. Her First album “Brandy,” went on to sell over six million copies worldwide, and produced three top ten hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including “I Wanna Be Down” and “Baby.”

Her role on the UPN hit show “Moesha” was the most-watched show on the network and was a huge impact on young black women who tuned in to watch the program.

Norwood has sold over 30 million records worldwide making her one of the best selling female artists of all time. Her Duet “The Boy His Mine” is also one of the longest-running number one songs in the United States, and is one of the best selling duets of all time.

Brandy is a Multi-Time American Music Award & Billboard Award winner and Sunday, December 9th, 2018 at The Anthem, Brandy will receive the Cathy Hughes Excellence Award at Urban One Honors!

This year’s honorees include Tom JoynerJermaine DupriTeyana Taylor,  Eleanor Holmes Norton and many more! This is a black-tie affair that you don’t want to miss!

Click Here To Purchase Your Tickets To Urban One Honors!

Singer & Actress Brandy Will Receive The “Cathy Hughes Excellence” Award At Urban One Honors was originally published on Mymajicdc.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sen. Tim Scott Suddenly Realizes He’s Black And…

Sen. Tim Scott now vows to oppose the nomination of Thomas Farr to the federal district court in North Carolina.
11.30.18
The Suspected Actual Gunman In Alabama Mall Where…

Hover, Alabama police announced that the fugitive suspect accused in the mall shooting on Thanksgiving night was arrested Thursday in…
11.30.18
Mississippi Is As American As Any Other State

Cindy Hyde-Smith’s election win isn’t “typical Mississippi.” Cindy Hyde-Smith’s election win is typical America.
11.30.18
Senate’s Only Black Republican Tim Scott Sells Out…

Thomas Farr has a long record as an architect of North Carolina’s efforts to suppress the Black vote.
11.29.18
Mike Espy Loses To A Raging Racist As…

Democrat Mike Espy lost the Mississippi Senate runoff election to Cindy Hyde-Smith Tuesday night.
11.28.18
Alabama City Where Cops Killed EJ Bradford Is…

The Hoover City Council is more concerned about a lawsuit than justice for EJ Bradford.
11.28.18
Active Shooter Situation At Walter Reed Reportedly Was…

Update: The U.S. Navy confirmed it was no active shooter. Was an Ad Hoc Drill https://twitter.com/USNavy/status/1067514805265866753 Original Story: An Active…
11.28.18
Black Politicians Are Reluctantly Rallying Around Nancy Pelosi.…

Some Black politicians are reluctantly rallying around Nancy Pelosi's bid to become House speaker.
11.28.18
White Mother Begs For Help With Her Black…

One of the rare cases where social media did some good.
11.28.18
Black Woman From St. Louis Might Be Locked…

Precious Jones said, "They are just not going to let me go."
11.28.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close