Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The Shooting Death Of Botham Jean

” data-medium-file=”https://ronemyhoustonmajic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15417749731538.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=236&strip=all data-large-file=”https://ronemyhoustonmajic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15417749731538.jpg?quality=80&strip=all&w=807&strip=all class=”aligncenter size-large wp-image-3324698″ src=”https://ronemyhoustonmajic.files.wordpress.com/2018/11/15417749731538.jpg?w=807&quality=80&strip=all alt=”Amber Guyger mugshot” width=”807″ height=”1024″ /> Source: Dallas Police Department / Dallas Police Department

A grand jury has formally indicted Amber Guyger on murder charges in the shooting death of Botham Jean this past September.

WFAA in Dallas reports that the grand jury concluded that Guyger need be charged with murder to go along with the manslaughter charge she picked on when she was arrested on September 9th. The jury heard evidence on the case for a week before rendering their decision.

Guyger lived below Jean at the South Side Flat apartments. According to police reports, Guyger parked in the wrong garage level of the complex and then she went to Jean’s apartment, believing it was hers.

The two accounts of the shooting, one from the Texas Rangers and the other from a Dallas police detective offer conflicting elements. One report from the Rangers says that Guyger found Jean’s door “slightly ajar” and then opened it by pushing a key inside. Once inside she encountered a “large silhouette” and instructed Jean to obey her commands which he “ignored.”

The Dallas PD’s account differs in that while Jean’s door was open, it stated he confronted Guyger at the door.

Jean was shot at least two times according to the Rangers affidavit.

Guyger was fired from the Dallas Police Department on September 24th. The family of Botham Jean filed a lawsuit against Guyger, city officials and police chief Renee Hall alleging that Guyger “unlawfully shot and killed Jean without any warning, although she was not in imminent danger and when less deadly alternatives were available.”

“By simply following proper police procedures and the best police practices and not the protocol of the DPD to ‘shoot first and ask questions later,’ Defendant Guyger would have not shot Jean,” the lawsuit added.

Amber Guyger Indicted On Murder Charges In The Shooting Death Of Botham Jean was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

