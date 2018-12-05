For many of us when we become adults we assume the responsibilities that our parents had when we were children and find ourselves caring for and supporting our folks in their twilight years. And though some are blessed with the finance to hire someone to take on that job, people like Q-Tip knows that no one can fill in that role like a loving son or daughter.

After all it’s not a job as much as it is an honor, right?

Recently the Hip-Hop legend took to social media to reveal that his mother suffers from Alzheimers and dementia but luckily for her he’s taken it upon himself to be her caregiver while she deals with the disease and mental disorder. After announcing that he’d be dedicating an upcoming episode of Abstract Radio on Beats 1 Radio to his mother and anyone else who suffers the disease, Tip had some kind words for the women who blessed this world with a soul that helped craft some classic Hip-Hop music and change our world.

“I take care of my mother and being able to wake up with her everyday and take care of her is very eye-opening and inspirational, and I hope this show is inspirational to you. Mom, I love you so much and this show is not enough to express that.”

Prayers up for Q-Tip and his Old Earth.

Q-Tip Reveals He’s The Caregiver for His Mother Who Has Alzheimer’s was originally published on hiphopwired.com

