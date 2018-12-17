CLOSE
Charm City
Baltimore’s Gun Buyback Program Starts Today

Police Commissioner Anthony Batts

Source: Alex Wong / Getty / Getty

Baltimore City Police kicks off their gun buyback program Monday.

The department’s accepting any firearm or high-capacity magazine. People interested can walk away with $25 for high-capacity magazines, $100 for revolvers, pump and bolt action weapons, $200 for semi-automatic weapons and $500 for full-auto weapons.

The Mayor and Police Commissioner say the program is another tool in the fight against violent crime. But, some research shows gun buyback programs are not effective in reducing violent crime in urban settings.

You can turn in your guns at these locations on these days:

December 17th

Shake and Bake

1601 Pennsylvania Ave

Noon-8 PM

December 19th

McElderry Park Community Center

611 N. Montford Ave.

Noon-8 PM

December 21

Perkins Square Baptist Church

2500 Edmondson Ave

Noon-8 PM

Click here for information.

