CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

2Pac Shooter At Quad Studios Claims His Friend Stretch Set Him Up [Video]

More details are revealed on why 2Pac was shot in Manhattan.

Leave a comment

Source: Tupac Shakur 1996 MTV Music Awards Featuring: Tupac Shakur Where: New York City, Nevada, United States When: 04 Sep 1996 Credit: Chris Connor / WENN

The story behind 2Pac’s infamous night at New York City’s Quad Studios has gotten even more interesting. Makaveli’s friend is now accused of setting him up.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

As spotted on HipHopDX (Riker’s Island isn’t a state prison by the way) Dexter Isaac alleges that Pac’s one time ally orchestrated the hit which left “I Get Around” rapper shot five times. In a recent interview with Gully TV he reveals Live Squad member Randy “Stretch” Walker was paid by Jimmy Henchmen for his participation.

“Stretch set the whole thing up. He was in cahoots and was giving us the play-by-play” he asserted in the audio clip. “He was in communication with Jimmy [Henchman] who had promised him a quarter brick of cocaine.” Later in the interview he also says he approached Walter “King Tut” Johnson for lying that he took part in the robbery. “We sat down and talked and he couldn’t answer. What jewelry was taken m*****f*****, describe the jewelry, what was taken? How did it go down? And this m*****f***** couldn’t say s***.”

On November 30, 1994 while entering the lobby of the facility Tupac was robbed and shot by three men. It should be noted that Stretch was with Tupac but was not armed and therefore could not intervene. He was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery. The next day he checked himself out of the hospital against doctor’s orders. He then showed up court in a wheelchair to receive his sentencing for the sexual assault case.

In an interview with Vibe Shakur would later point blame at Notorious B.I.G. and Diddy for letting him walk into certain doom since they were recording there that night too. Later he would hint at Jimmy Henchman’s involvement on “Against All Odds”. Additionally it is widely believed Stretch was addressed on “Holla At Me” for his betrayal. “How could you do me like that? / I took your family in / I put some cash in your pocket / Made you a man again / And now you let the fear put your ass in a place / Complicated to escape, it’s a fools fate / Without your word, you’re a shell of a man /I  lost respect for you ni*** / We can never be friends.”

Ironically Stretch was killed in a drive by shooting a year to the date of the Quad Studios incident fueling rumors that the slaying was payback for being conspirator in the sneak attack. In 2011 Dexter Isaac confessed to the robbery claiming Jimmy Henchmen paid him $2,500 dollars for the hit.

You can listen to the interview below where he also describes the jewelry taken from Tupac.

Photo: WENN.com

21 Facts You Might Not Have Known About Tupac Shakur
21 photos

2Pac Shooter At Quad Studios Claims His Friend Stretch Set Him Up [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Tupac Shakur

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cyntoia Brown Dealt A Cruel Blow By Tennessee’s…

She was only 16 when she was charged with murder.
12.21.18
Will Poor Whites Who Voted For Trump See…

Big changes are coming to social services.
12.21.18
Statue Of Liberty Climber Patricia Okoumou Found Guilty

The U.S. Attorney said she "put people at grave risk.”
12.18.18
Obama Honored With Human Rights Award While Trump…

Our 44th president is still spreading peace.
12.13.18
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Sentenced to…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
12.12.18
Gun Club That Won’t Admit Black Members Is…

Two major organizations have broken ties with club.
12.12.18
UPDATE: President Trump Cancels Baltimore Visit

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Baltimore next week according to FOX 45. Trump will visit the city…
12.10.18
EJ Bradford’s Family Lawyers Make Progress In Shooting…

Attorneys for the family of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford were able to view surveillance video footage of the young Black man…
12.08.18
Inmate Punched While Handcuffed Sues Louisville Jail Officers…

A handcuffed Black teenage inmate was punched in the face by a white corrections officer in a Kentucky jail, newly…
12.08.18
Candace Owens Wins An Award No One Has…

Girl, please.
12.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close