CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

The Internet Had A Hilarious Response To The “Bird Box” Movie

Leave a comment
Lil Rel Howery Attends Atlanta Screening Of Netflix's BIRD BOX Hosted By Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star, Kandi Burruss On December 19

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Netflix premiered the Bird Box movie earlier this week and now that everyone has gotten to see it, they’re responding to the film in the most hilarious way.

Bird Box is a post apocalyptic thriller that begins when a mysterious force threatens civilization. The force, if you look at it, causes you to not only do bodily harm to yourself but pushes you to kill yourself. Mallory, played by Sandra Bullock, connects with a group of people with the desire to survive. Eventually, Mallory must use her instincts to keep her and her children alive with the help of a box of birds.

Mallory and the children are blindfolded for the majority of the film and have to figure out how to navigate the world without the ability to see. For Black Twitter, that’s the most iconic part of the movie so of course, the memes took over the internet.

What would you do if Bird Box happened in real life? Black Twitter weighed in. Check out some of the most hilarious responses.

 

When you and your boyfriend watch Bird Box together and his reaction is totally different than yours.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

In Bird Box, Trevante Rhodes’ character Tom found a way to go to the grocery store without sight by blacking out all of the windows on the car and using the GPS to guide him. The vibe went something like this.

Hit the flip for more Bird Box reactions.

The Internet Had A Hilarious Response To The “Bird Box” Movie was originally published on globalgrind.com

bird box , netflix

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14Next page »

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
[Watch] Comedians Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais & Louis…

https://youtu.be/OKY6BGcx37k?t=891 In 2011, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais, and Louis C.K. sat down for a what would be considered…
12.24.18
Cyntoia Brown Dealt A Cruel Blow By Tennessee’s…

She was only 16 when she was charged with murder.
12.21.18
Will Poor Whites Who Voted For Trump See…

Big changes are coming to social services.
12.21.18
Statue Of Liberty Climber Patricia Okoumou Found Guilty

The U.S. Attorney said she "put people at grave risk.”
12.18.18
Obama Honored With Human Rights Award While Trump…

Our 44th president is still spreading peace.
12.13.18
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Sentenced to…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
12.12.18
Gun Club That Won’t Admit Black Members Is…

Two major organizations have broken ties with club.
12.12.18
UPDATE: President Trump Cancels Baltimore Visit

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Baltimore next week according to FOX 45. Trump will visit the city…
12.10.18
EJ Bradford’s Family Lawyers Make Progress In Shooting…

Attorneys for the family of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford were able to view surveillance video footage of the young Black man…
12.08.18
Inmate Punched While Handcuffed Sues Louisville Jail Officers…

A handcuffed Black teenage inmate was punched in the face by a white corrections officer in a Kentucky jail, newly…
12.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close