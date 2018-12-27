CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Jemele Hill Said Yes!

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The newly engaged Jemele Hill said her prayer and now newly engaged.

Posting her photos saying “I’ve called this my year of transition. I left a job, started a new job, moved to a new city and now … I’m engaged to the love of my life. I’m overjoyed and immensely blessed.”

Yes, Hill is the poster child for walking with faith. Her journey has lead her to this point of happiness. Congrats Jemele Hill!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

#StandWithJemele: 35 Tweets That Prove We’ll Always Have Hill’s Back
36 photos

Jemele Hill Said Yes! was originally published on Foxync.com

Jemele Hill

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Incarcerated Pregnant Woman Complaining Of Stomach Pains, Found…

Her name was Lanekia Michelle Brown and her family is demanding answers.
12.28.18
[Watch] Comedians Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais & Louis…

https://youtu.be/OKY6BGcx37k?t=891 In 2011, Jerry Seinfeld, Chris Rock, Ricky Gervais, and Louis C.K. sat down for a what would be considered…
12.24.18
Cyntoia Brown Dealt A Cruel Blow By Tennessee’s…

She was only 16 when she was charged with murder.
12.21.18
Will Poor Whites Who Voted For Trump See…

Big changes are coming to social services.
12.21.18
Statue Of Liberty Climber Patricia Okoumou Found Guilty

The U.S. Attorney said she "put people at grave risk.”
12.18.18
Obama Honored With Human Rights Award While Trump…

Our 44th president is still spreading peace.
12.13.18
Donald Trump Is Sworn In As 45th President Of The United States
Donald Trump’s Former Lawyer Michael Cohen Sentenced to…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
12.12.18
Gun Club That Won’t Admit Black Members Is…

Two major organizations have broken ties with club.
12.12.18
UPDATE: President Trump Cancels Baltimore Visit

President Donald Trump is expected to be in Baltimore next week according to FOX 45. Trump will visit the city…
12.10.18
EJ Bradford’s Family Lawyers Make Progress In Shooting…

Attorneys for the family of Emantic “E.J.” Bradford were able to view surveillance video footage of the young Black man…
12.08.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close