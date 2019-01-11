CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Funeral Home Owner Faces Felonies After Decades-Old Human Remains Found In Shed

Leave a comment

(Candler County Sheriff’s Office)

A Georgia funeral home owner was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after three sets of human remains were found in a shed behind his business.

Percy Hodges, 70, faces three charges of throwing away or abandonment of dead bodies, which is a felony, reports AJC. Hodges was transferred into the custody of the Candler County Sheriff’s Office, where he bonded out for $20,000, Capt. Justin Wells told the AJC.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

On Dec. 28, two metal containers and one casket were reportedly found in the shed behind Hodges Funeral Home by a crew hired to tear down the shed.

The crew took them to a recycling plant to sell, but when they were being offloaded, one of the containers opened, revealing a skull and rib bones. The GBI determined three sets of remains were inside the containers and casket.

Hodges allegedly told the GBI he put the bodies in the shed in the late 1980s or early 1990s. The GBI believes the bodies were being stored until they had been claimed or until arrangements had been made by family members.

Other information given to the GBI identified the three as Theresa McClarin, Leroy Dixon and Mamie Fredricks. Anyone with information about them is asked to contact the GBI’s Statesboro office at 912-871-1121.

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

23 photos Launch gallery

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Continue reading Stolen Lives – Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Stolen Lives - Celebrity Accidental Deaths

Funeral Home Owner Faces Felonies After Decades-Old Human Remains Found In Shed was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Georgia

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Why I turned down my dream school for financial security
Questions Arise After AKA Sorority Is Hit With…

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to…
01.11.19
Funeral Home Owner Faces Felonies After Decades-Old Human…

A Georgia funeral home owner was arrested by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation after three sets of human remains were found in…
01.11.19
Driver Accused Of Hitting 2 Kids In Garage…

A driver accused of hitting two children in a garage, killing one and seriously injuring the other, has been arrested…
01.11.19
Sisters Charged With Stabbing Their Mother To Death…

Two sisters, ages 12 and 14 are now being charged for stabbing their mother to death.
01.11.19
Despite Government Shutdown, White House Says Tax Refunds…

A White House official said on Monday that federal income tax refunds would go out, even though a large part…
01.08.19
Karma! Court Date Finally Set For Rachel Dolezal’s…

If found guilty, the 41-year-old could face 15 years in prison.
01.08.19
Cyntoia Brown
Tennessee Governor Grants Clemency to Cyntoia Brown

Cyntoia Brown is getting out of jail. Tennessee’s Governor Bill Haslam ordered an early release for Brown, an alleged sex…
01.07.19
Suspect Charged With Murder In Jazmine Barnes’ Shooting

Sources are saying one suspect is in custody for the killing of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes. The investigation is currently ongoing…
01.06.19
Suspect Sketch Released In 7-Year-Old Jazmine Barnes’ Murder

A suspect sketch and clearer video of the man police believe shot and killed 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes on Sunday has…
01.04.19
Black High School Wrestler Who Had Dreadlocks Cut…

Andrew Johnson, the New Jersey high school wrestler who had his dreadlocks cut before a match, could have salvaged the…
12.31.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close