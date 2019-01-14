Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Many of us are guilty of using our family as well as friends passwords to log in and watch television shows and movies on Netflix. That soon might be coming to an end as a new software is being developed for the company.

According to ABC 7 Chicago the software maker Synamedia is working on a system to crack down on sharing your account information.

Moreover artificial intelligence will locate users that share the passwords and ask them to upgrade to a premium account to share.

Netflix mentioned that the password sharing has been costing them to much money to continue to ignore.

We wonder if they decided to develop this after “Birdbox?”

Right now Netflix is trying to figure out how 6 million people watched birdbox this weekend with only 22 active accounts — 𝕁𝕠𝕖𝕪 (@Trendingjoey) December 27, 2018

Netflix Working With Software Company That Could Possibly Stop The Sharing Of Passwords was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com