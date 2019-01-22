Bahamian Restaurant Owner Raises $163,000 After Sharing Heart Wrenching Fyre Festival Story

Thanks to social media everyone quickly learned that the Fyre Festival of 2017 was more akin to the Hunger Games than it was fun and games. It was basically Naked And Afraid but with clothes and less help from the producers of the show.

But it wasn’t until viewers tuned into the Fyre Festival documentaries hit Hulu and Netflix (different versions btw) that we realized just how horrible things were from the get-go and the thing that most resonated with viewers was the story of Maryann Rolle.

People learned the heartbreaking details of the role that the owner of a restaurant at the Exuma Point Resort in the Bahamas found herself playing as she ran through her personal savings of $50,000 cooking and feeding Fyre Festival workers who were burning the candle at both ends trying to erect housing for the festival on time. Unfortunately scam artist Billy McFarland (who promised to pay everyone for their time and effort) stiffed them a la Donald Trump and never returned to make things right.

Luckily there are still good people left in the world and according to Gizmodo a GoFundMe page was set up to compensate Ms. Rolle for her sacrifice and has to date raised $163,000 for the woman who doesn’t “even like to talk about the Fyre Festival” because of the emotional scars it left on her being. Who says there isn’t any beauty left in the world?

As I make this plea it’s hard to believe and embarrassing to admit that I was not paid…I was left in a big hole! My life was changed forever, and my credit was ruined by Fyre Fest.

My only resource today is to appeal for help.

There is an old saying that goes “bad publicity is better than no publicity” and I pray that whoever reads this plea is able to assist.

The page itself began to take donations on January 14 and thanks to the help and empathy of 5,500 people was able to exceed its original goal of $123,000 by $40,000. Even Fyre Festival co-founder Ja Rule promoted Rolle on his IG page in an effort to bring more attention to the cause.

That guilt must’ve been eating at him after watching the documentary.

Billy McFarland meanwhile will end up serving six years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of wire fraud and swindling investors out of big money. Hopefully he’ll be joined by a certain Russian agent who currently resides at 1600 Pennsylvania in Washington, DC. Just sayin.’

