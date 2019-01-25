CLOSE
Nori's News
Golden State Warriors Visit Barack Obama While In DC Instead Of Going To The White House

NBA Team, Golden State Warriors visited D.C. for what would have be their visit to the White House which is tradition. After declining to visit the White House under the Trump Administration they did visit a President just not the 45th President. A now viral photo of the team with 44th President Barack Obama all smiles is circulating the net. They have started a new trend with this bold move.

It is a great photo and send a clear message of who the the team align with when it comes to politics!

