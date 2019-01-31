How Convenient: B Smith’s Husband Dan Gasby & His Mistress Have A Radio Show Coming

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Now it all seems to make sense. We were all perplexed as to why restaurateur B Smith’s husband Dan Gasby suddenly allowed cameras inside their home to unveil his “modern” and unconventional living situation, which included caring for his wife during her battle with Alzheimer’s while his live-in girlfriend pretends to be her friend. Well, Dan and his mistress Alex L. Gasby have a radio show coming.

“The Thank You Dan & Alex Show” was added to the 77 WABC Radio lineup airing on Sundays from 7:00pm – 8:00pm, a press release confirms.

“People want to share stories from their journey and learn from hearing other’s challenges and triumphs. They know if they want to get the most out of life, they must always be a student, learning things from a new perspective and vantage point,” Gasby said.

According to the release,

“Guests on The Thank You Dan & Alex Show will be a trans-cultural, intergenerational mix of influencers, experts, thought leaders, entertainers, celebrities, captains of industry, political movers and shakers, and everyday heroes – people that run the gamut of human experience. They will be invited to share the inspirational parts of their latest projects and legacies, and their tips for overcoming challenges. Listeners will take inspiration from personal storytelling, candid conversations, pop culture, and modern perspectives.”

Gasby and Alex’s relationship was received massive backlash from B Smith fans who think it’s down right disgusting. Gasby responded to the controversy with a post on his Facebook page calling out those who disagree with how he’s handling his living situation.

NEWSFLASH!

To the nickel & dime PayPal thot troll named after two European cities B lived in and all of us have travelled too extensively, to the writer and editor at The Neg-Grio! Who ginned up controversy by covertly spewing racist innuendo, to the bloggers who wallow in the mud and filth of lies, to the idiots and ignorant people calling for my arrest and saying B is or has ever been abused I only wish someone in your immediate family has Alzheimer’s so you can see feel and experience the pain of millions of people across this country so you can know first hand what it’s like to care 24/7/365 for someone who can no longer care for themselves!

And last of all but to me least of all to those religious Neanderthal who judge as if Jesus was a ball and God is a bat swinging wildly and judging harshly I say to you!

BSmith’s worst day is 10x better than you’ve experienced.

I love my wife but I can’t let her take away my life!

5-10 years from now when many of you who will have an almost predestined meeting with Alzheimer’s because of genetics, obesity, and a myriad of inflammatory diseases, you’ll be wishing for someone to share moments with and ease the pain of loneliness and despair.

The clock is ticking I know I can and have manage this but can you do it too?

RELATED STORIES:

B Smith’s Husband Is Parading Around His White Mistress In The Face Of His Wife, And It Doesn’t Sit Right With Me

No, Black Women Wearing Weaves Is Not The Same As White Women’Blackfishing’

How Convenient: B Smith’s Husband Dan Gasby & His Mistress Have A Radio Show Coming was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Shamika Sanders Posted 5 hours ago

Also On Magic 95.9: