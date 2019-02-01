CLOSE
Boston Celtics Player Jabari Bird Allegedly Threatened To Murder Girlfriend

Bird was involved in a violent altercation with his girlfriend last September and was in court this week.

Boston Celtics Player Jabari Bird Faces New Charges In Domestic Violence Case

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Boston Celtics player Jabari Bird found himself in the center of a controversy after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend last September. Bird was in court this week to face charges in the case and was accused of allegedly threatening to murder his girlfriend while carrying out the violent assault.

 

TMZ Sports reports:

Boston Celtics guard Jabari Bird appeared in court Wednesday to face new charges that he threatened to murder his GF multiple times during a violent altercation back in September.

As we previously reported … Bird allegedly brutalized his GF at his Massachusetts apartment during a Sept. 7 incident — allegedly choking and terrorizing her for hours.

Officials say Jabari roughed her up badly … and she was only able to escape after Bird appeared to be having “seizure-like” symptoms during the end of the attack.

Jabari was arrested for assault and battery, strangulation and kidnapping … and later pled not guilty to the charges in court.

While in court on Wednesday, Bird was slapped with two new charges of threats and witness intimidation in where prosecutors laid out the allegations that Bird said he was going to kill the woman during the incident.

Bird has pled not guilty to all charges and is due back in court this month.

Photo: Getty

Boston Celtics Player Jabari Bird Allegedly Threatened To Murder Girlfriend was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Boston Celtics , Jabari Bird

