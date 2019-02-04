CLOSE
CBS Drops First Teaser Trailer For Jordan Peele’s ‘The Twilight Zone’

Jordan Peele is on a mission to make sci-fi great again...

While the Super Bowl turned out to be a total dud and the halftime show was probably the most forgettable in history (didn’t even get that rumored SNKRS shock drop at the end of it), the commercials weren’t half-bad. Jordan Peele certainly used his spot to build anticipation for the reboot of the cult classic series, The Twilight Zone.

Serving as both a producer and host for The Twilight Zone, the brains behind the cult classic Get Out and Us certainly seems like the man to bring back the classic sci-fi television series. They even cleverly tied the commercial into the Super Bowl with a football stadium setting.

Check out the teaser to The Twilight Zone below and let us know if you’ll be checking for it on CBS All Access on April 1.

comments – add yours
