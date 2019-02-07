CLOSE
Charm City
HomeCharm City

Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer Frank Robinson Dead At 83

Leave a comment
Baltimore Orioles

Source: Focus On Sport / Getty

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

One of the greatest players and pioneers in Major League Baseball has passed away.

Hall of Famer Frank Robinson died on Thursday in Los Angeles after a battle with bone cancer.

Robinson’s career started in 1956 after being drafted by the Cincinnati Reds. He hit a then-record 38 home runs as a rookie and won the National League’s Rookie of the Year award. In 1961 he helped lead the Reds to the NL pennant and one the league’s Most Valuable Player award. After being traded to the Baltimore Orioles in 1966, he led the team to it’s first World Series and won the American League MVP, becoming the first man in Baseball history to win the award in both leagues.

His number, 20, is retired by Baltimore, Cleveland and Cincinnati.

In Robinson’s Baseball career he became the only player to win the MLB Most Valuable Player Award in both the National League and American League. A 14-time all-star, he won the Triple Crown, was a member of two teams that won the World Series (the 1966 and 1970 Baltimore Orioles) and hit the fourth-most career home runs at the time of his retirement. Robinson was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1982.

Robinson legacy continues after retirement, becoming the first African-American manager in Major League Baseball history. Robinson became the manager while playing for the Cleveland Indians in 1977. He also managed the Baltimore Orioles. His management career ended up lasting 4 decades, ending with the Nationals in 2006.

Robinson is survived by his wife, Barbara, a son and a daughter.

Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer Frank Robinson Dead At 83 was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Baltimore Orioles , Frank Robinson

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris…

There has been a trade The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards…
02.07.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza Talks Possible Manny…

Since putting Boxing at the forefront of its sports network, Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza has helped change the course…
02.04.19
Will Deontay Wilder & Anthony Joshua Fight In…

Boxer Deontay Wilder was among the many celebrities who were present at Super Bowl LIII’s radio row. The WBC Heavyweight…
02.04.19
People Outraged After PETA Shares Photo Of Grilled…

It was a bit much for the timeline...
02.04.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close