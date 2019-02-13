CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Smokey Robinson on Motown Tribute: Leave J.Lo Alone

Leave a comment

Smokey Robinson is coming to Jennifer Lopez’s defense after Sunday’s Motown tribute at the 61st Grammys. J.Lo has been receiving backlash online from critics who argue the Puerto Rican singer wasn’t the perfect pick to pay homage to the black label.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In an exclusive interview with TMZ, Smokey thinks confining the Motown sound to African Americans is a “stupid philosophy” and there’s nothing wrong with a Latina showcasing Motown because the label is about breaking all color barriers. He’s accusing critics–especially those who are African American–of “setting us back a hundred years.”

The legendary singer co-hosted the Motown 60th Anniversary Show Tuesday night. Stevie Wonder, Diana Ross, Boyz II Men, Chloe x Halle, Tori Kelly, John Legend, Ne-Yo and more were all featured on that lineup. It’s unclear when the special will air on CBS.

Meanwhile, you can relive Jennifer Lopez’s performance below.

2019 Grammys , Jennifer Lopez , Motown , smokey robinson

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Watch: Man Bites Off Texas Police Officer’s Ear,…

Text DFW to 24042 to join 97.9 The Beat’s mobile club for exclusive news (Terms & Conditions). Follow The Beat…
02.11.19
Jamaican Beef patties
Woman Smashes Restaurant Window With Baseball Bat Over…

Like the ad says, “You’re not you when you’re hungry.” That was definitely the case for a New York City…
02.09.19
Ben Carson Cancelled Black History Month Event And…

Ben Carson and Sen. Tim Scott can't even say their president is racist and they are considered for a Black…
02.08.19
Wizards Trade Otto Porter Jr & Markieff Morris…

There has been a trade The Wizards traded forward Otto Porter Jr. to the Chicago Bulls. In return, the Wizards…
02.07.19
Young & The Restless Star Kristoff St. John…

  Sad news to report. Kristoff St. John, who has starred in the popular soap opera “Young & the Restless” as…
02.04.19
Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza Talks Possible Manny…

Since putting Boxing at the forefront of its sports network, Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza has helped change the course…
02.04.19
Will Deontay Wilder & Anthony Joshua Fight In…

Boxer Deontay Wilder was among the many celebrities who were present at Super Bowl LIII’s radio row. The WBC Heavyweight…
02.04.19
People Outraged After PETA Shares Photo Of Grilled…

It was a bit much for the timeline...
02.04.19
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close