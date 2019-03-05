CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Trailer Is Here [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

It’s seems like we have waited forever, but HBO has released their first proper look at the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

The trailer opens with shots of Arya but before it’s all over we get serene shots of dragons over Winterfell, Jon Snow and Daenerys together, Cersei Lannister preparing her forces for some sort of battle, and of course, a very brief white walker battle tease.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 14th.

Hit the play button above to watch the official trailer!

The Celebrity Guide To Understanding Game Of Thrones
1 photos

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Trailer Is Here [VIDEO] was originally published on radionowindy.com

game of thrones

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Shaun King: Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Are…

I have a few topics I want to cover this morning so I’ll jump right in. And I want to…
03.05.19
Photo of Morehouse Professor Holding A Student’s Baby…

Dr. Nathan Alexander lended a hand to ensure that a young father in his class could take "good notes" during…
03.04.19
White Police Officer Who Shot And Killed Terence…

Betty Shelby killed Terence Crutcher in Sept. 2016.
03.05.19
Twitter Testing New Feature That Allows Users To…

While we are still waiting for the ability to edit tweets after we hit send, Twitter is quietly testing a…
03.03.19
Man Who Broke Into Woman’s Home And Sucked…

Man who broke into woman's house and sucked on her toes believed he was a Greek God.
03.03.19
Someone Stole From Aretha Franklin Months Before She…

The Queen of Soul's estate is having some financial woes.
03.03.19
NFL Veteran ‘Pacman’ Jones Arrested At Indiana Casino

Veteran NFL defensive back Adam “Pacman” Jones was arrested early Wednesday at a casino in southeast Indiana, according to Yahoo…
03.01.19
First Lady Of Virginia Apologizes For Handing Black…

One would think that after Pam Northam's husband was accused of wearing blackface in an old yearbook photo, she would…
03.01.19
Damon Dash Takes Credit For Launching Kevin Hart…

Damon Dash showed off his namedropping skills to try and save a movie he worked on, and claimed that without…
03.01.19
Black Oklahoma Student Knocks MAGA Hat Off White…

A Black high school student in Oklahoma may be facing criminal charges after cellphone footage shows him knocking the MAGA…
03.01.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close