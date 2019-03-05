‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Trailer Is Here [VIDEO]

It’s seems like we have waited forever, but HBO has released their first proper look at the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones.

The trailer opens with shots of Arya but before it’s all over we get serene shots of dragons over Winterfell, Jon Snow and Daenerys together, Cersei Lannister preparing her forces for some sort of battle, and of course, a very brief white walker battle tease.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 14th.

Hit the play button above to watch the official trailer!

