Project Runway Returns to TV Tonight With More Diversity This Season

| 03.15.19
Tonight is the fashion reality tv that we’ve been waiting for: the return of Project Runway. Season 17 starts tonight at 8PM and they are coming with some changes that extend beyond just a new network. According to Nina Garcia, Project Runway Judge since Season 1 and Editor In Chief of Elle Magazine, “this is the most inclusive season, it’s the most diverse season we’ve ever had from the judges to the models to the contestants.”

Bravo's 'Project Runway' New York Premiere

Though Tim Gunn is noticeably absent, they have added former Teen Vogue Editor In Chief, Elaine Welteroth as a judge and Karlie Kloss as the host. What to expect from Welteroth? “I’m fair. I tell it like it is. I’m not afraid to be honest and critical, that’s what we’re there to do. I’m an Editor by nature, by training.” Project Runway has been a platform to introduce up and coming designers to the world and providing them with valuable feedback and skills needed in the retail world. The most successful from the series in undoubtedly Christian Siriano, who won Season 4, and has returned to the show as a judge for Season 17. Siriano promises that the season is going to be “bold, exciting and controversial”. He also added, “I think people are going to be really inspired!”

For Season 17, the judges include Nina Garcia, Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell, and Elaine Welteroth. Model Karlie Kloss is the Executive Producer and Host of the show, taking over for Tim Gunn. Even though they are judges, they get very invested in the contestants. Welteroth revealed on the carpet, “I fall in love with them and I get a little emotional. We’re really in it. We’re invested in it. We want to see these guys win!”

In the age of the Internet, a platform and a little luck, this opportunity can turn a burgeoning fashion designer into a multi-million dollar brand (it happened for Siriano). Welteroth stated, “We want to help cultivate the best next generation of designers and I think there’s a few of them here that will go on to do really amazing things.”

Tune into Project Runway Season 17 tonight, March 14th, at 8PM.

Project Runway Returns to TV Tonight With More Diversity This Season was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Project Runway

