Sarah Wilson’s parents believe she was killed by police. Police say Wilson had a gun, put it to her mouth and committed suicide during a traffic stop. They say the 19-year-old did all of this while she was handcuffed with her arms behind her back.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

In July of last year, Wilson, who is white, and her boyfriend, 27-year-old Holden Medlin, were stopped by police in Chesapeake, Va., according to WRIC. According to police, Medlin became combative and took off running after the police found drugs in the car. When the officer who handcuffed Wilson left her sitting in her boyfriend’s passenger seat and went to help his partner, police claim the teen grabbed a gun that was hidden in the car. While the policemen were tasing Medlin, the officers claim Wilson, still handcuffed, put the gun in her mouth and fired.

According to reports, Chesapeake’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that Wilson died of an “intra-oral gunshot wound” and labeled her death a suicide.

See Also: Arkansas Police Release Footage Of Bradley Blackshire’s Shooting Death [VIDEO]

Medlin was reportedly charged with possession of oxycodone, possession of suboxone, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm with a schedule I or II drug, fleeing from a law enforcement officer, and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Police can’t prove their account of events because the officer’s body camera had reportedly malfunctioned.

See Also: Police Officer Involved In Shooting Of California Rapper Asleep In His Car Also Shot Father Of Two Last Year

Police officials deny there was any wrongdoing.

According To Police Teen Committed Suicide While Cuffed With Hands Behind Her Back was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com