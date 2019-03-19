Tyler Perry Helps Children Whose Mother Was Recently Shot And Killed By Her Boyfriend

Tyler Perry has reached out to a Georgia family that is reeling from the death of their mother this past weekend.

Atlanta police say that on Saturday, Tynesha Evans’ boyfriend, Ohniel Inniss, killed her in front of a North Fulton County Wells Fargo.

According to WSB-TV, Inniss asked Evans to meet him at the bank so he could get her money to help cover her rent. Instead, he shot and killed her.

While the motive behind their mother’s death is unknown, what is clear is that her family is devastated.

“She can’t kiss me. She can’t tell me to wake up in the morning after I missed my alarm. She can’t. She’s not here,” said Evans’ daughter Sakemia Turner.

Apparently, after hearing Evans’ tragic story, Perry reached out to the family, offered a range of assistance, including helping her children fly Evans body back to her home state of Wisconsin where her funeral will be held.

Another daughter, Audrey Turner, told WBS that she was not going to answer the phone and was shocked to hear the movie mogul’s voice on the line.

“It was a call I wasn’t even going to answer. I said, ‘Well, let me answer it to see who it is.’ I answered and the person on the other end said, ‘This is Tyler.’ I said, ‘Who?’ He said, ‘This is Tyler.’ I said, ‘Tyler who?’ and he said, ‘Tyler Perry,’” she said.

“At that point, I just broke down crying.”

In addition, Tyler promised to pay Sharadiant Turner’s tuition, who is a freshman at Spelman College in Atlanta.

“I’m going to do what she wanted me to do. She started me on math and now I’m going to get to graduate with a mathematics degree from Spelman College without debt, it means everything,” Sharadiant said.

She added, “This is amazing. We can’t thank him enough.”

Inniss, 58, was arrested by police on the scene and later charged with murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

