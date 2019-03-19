CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Tyler Perry Helps Children Whose Mother Was Recently Shot And Killed By Her Boyfriend

The movie mogul called Tynesha Evans' family after hearing of her tragic murder over the weekend.

Leave a comment
Morehouse College 29th Annual Student Scholarship Event

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

Tyler Perry has reached out to a Georgia family that is reeling from the death of their mother this past weekend.

Atlanta police say that on Saturday, Tynesha Evans’ boyfriend, Ohniel Inniss, killed her in front of a North Fulton County Wells Fargo.

According to WSB-TV, Inniss asked Evans to meet him at the bank so he could get her money to help cover her rent. Instead, he shot and killed her.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

While the motive behind their mother’s death is unknown, what is clear is that her family is devastated.

“She can’t kiss me. She can’t tell me to wake up in the morning after I missed my alarm. She can’t.  She’s not here,” said Evans’ daughter Sakemia Turner.

Apparently, after hearing Evans’ tragic story, Perry reached out to the family, offered a range of assistance, including helping her children fly Evans body back to her home state of Wisconsin where her funeral will be held.

Another daughter, Audrey Turner, told WBS that she was not going to answer the phone and was shocked to hear the movie mogul’s voice on the line.

“It was a call I wasn’t even going to answer. I said, ‘Well, let me answer it to see who it is.’ I answered and the person on the other end said, ‘This is Tyler.’ I said, ‘Who?’ He said, ‘This is Tyler.’ I said, ‘Tyler who?’ and he said, ‘Tyler Perry,’” she said.

“At that point, I just broke down crying.”

In addition, Tyler promised to pay Sharadiant Turner’s tuition, who is a freshman at Spelman College in Atlanta.

“I’m going to do what she wanted me to do. She started me on math and now I’m going to get to graduate with a mathematics degree from Spelman College without debt, it means everything,” Sharadiant said.

She added, “This is amazing. We can’t thank him enough.”

Inniss, 58, was arrested by police on the scene and later charged with murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Tyler Perry Helps Children Whose Mother Was Recently Shot And Killed By Her Boyfriend was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Georgia , Tyler Perry

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Tyler Perry Helps Children Whose Mother Was Recently…

The movie mogul called Tynesha Evans' family after hearing of her tragic murder over the weekend.
03.20.19
4 Men Accused Of Holding 3-Year-Old At Gunpoint…

According to reports, four men held residents at gunpoint, including a 3-year-old, during a home invasion at a Georgia trailer…
03.20.19
According To Police Teen Committed Suicide While Cuffed…

Sarah Wilson’s parents believe she was killed by police. Police say Wilson had a gun, put it to her mouth…
03.19.19
Soledad O’Brien Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother…

Just a few weeks after losing her father, journalist Soledad O’Brien shared the sad news of her mother’s passing on…
03.19.19
Woman Killed Outside Georgia Bank Was Single Mother…

The  daughters of a Georgia woman killed outside a bank Saturday said they don’t know how they will manage without…
03.19.19
Scholarship Created in Name of Slain Chicago Doctor

Former medical school classmates of Dr. Tamara O’Neal who was shot and killed by her ex-fiancée in a shooting last year…
03.18.19
Police Seek To Charge Mother In Death Of…

The mother of 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones could soon face charges for played some role in her death.
03.18.19
White Woman Caught On Video In Racist Rant…

The white woman who was caught on video in a racist rant could face criminal charges.
03.18.19
Obama On New Zealand Massacre: We ‘Must Stand…

Hours after at least 49 people were killed in shooting attacks at two New Zealand mosques, former President Barack Obama…
03.16.19
Black Woman Calls Cops On Neighbor Who Threatened…

Dyma Loving was arrested by Miami Dade police for reportedly being distraught after she called the cops to report her…
03.15.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close