CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Says His Cause Of Death Is ‘Misleading’

Mia St. John spoke out on the coroner's report about her ex-husband's death.

Leave a comment

The cause of Kristoff St. John‘s death has been revealed and his ex-wife was speaking out about it. The soap opera star died Feb. 3 at 52 years old.

SEE ALSO: Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Blames His Death On Hospital Where Son Committed Suicide

The Los Angeles County Coroner found that St. John death, ruled an accident, was from heart disease, the Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

“The coroner’s office said St. John’s significant conditions included ‘myocardial bridging of left anterior descending coronary artery. Alcohol was also a contributing factor.”

2019 Survivor Soul Stroll

However, the actor’s ex-wife, Mia St. John, told the New York Daily News that she thought the report was “misleading,” insisting that he “drank himself to death” and said he “had four times the legal limit (in his system). The amount of alcohol was a lethal amount.”

Kristoff St. John was admitted to the Las Encinas Mental Health Hospital in Pasadena on Jan. 26 and placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold. He was released Feb. 1 and died two days later.

St. John starred in the popular soap opera “Young and the Restless” as Neil Winters from 1991 to up until his death. The Emmy and NAACP Image Awards winner had reportedly been struggling with mental health issues since his son, Julian, committed suicide in 2014. His son was only 25 years old. “In 2017, around the anniversary of Julian’s suicide, Kristoff threatened to kill himself with a gun. Cops placed him under a 72-hour hold for psychiatric evaluation,” TMZ reported.

Mia St. John at the time expressed her skepticism about the circumstances surrounding her ex-husband’s death.

“I want the world to know the truth about what is happening with Kristoff, because currently there is inaccurate, and fabricated information being reported by certain online outlets,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “No parent should ever have to bury their child, and for those who do, it is a nightmare that haunts you forever. The death of our beloved son Julian, has taken a toll on both of us. He is an actor and while he may appear whole on the outside, his heart is broken. As a society we need to start taking mental health seriously and realize that no one is immune.”

Condolences go out to St. John’s friends, family and supporters.

Celebrities Who Died In 2019
5 photos

Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Says His Cause Of Death Is ‘Misleading’ was originally published on newsone.com

Kristoff St. John

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Kristoff St. John’s Ex-Wife Says His Cause Of…

Mia St. John spoke out on the coroner's report about her ex-husband's death.
03.20.19
Tyler Perry Helps Children Whose Mother Was Recently…

The movie mogul called Tynesha Evans' family after hearing of her tragic murder over the weekend.
03.20.19
4 Men Accused Of Holding 3-Year-Old At Gunpoint…

According to reports, four men held residents at gunpoint, including a 3-year-old, during a home invasion at a Georgia trailer…
03.20.19
According To Police Teen Committed Suicide While Cuffed…

Sarah Wilson’s parents believe she was killed by police. Police say Wilson had a gun, put it to her mouth…
03.19.19
Soledad O’Brien Mourns The Loss Of Her Mother…

Just a few weeks after losing her father, journalist Soledad O’Brien shared the sad news of her mother’s passing on…
03.19.19
Woman Killed Outside Georgia Bank Was Single Mother…

The  daughters of a Georgia woman killed outside a bank Saturday said they don’t know how they will manage without…
03.19.19
Scholarship Created in Name of Slain Chicago Doctor

Former medical school classmates of Dr. Tamara O’Neal who was shot and killed by her ex-fiancée in a shooting last year…
03.18.19
Police Seek To Charge Mother In Death Of…

The mother of 9-year-old Trinity Love Jones could soon face charges for played some role in her death.
03.18.19
White Woman Caught On Video In Racist Rant…

The white woman who was caught on video in a racist rant could face criminal charges.
03.18.19
Obama On New Zealand Massacre: We ‘Must Stand…

Hours after at least 49 people were killed in shooting attacks at two New Zealand mosques, former President Barack Obama…
03.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close