Robert Kraft To Reject Deal To Have Spa Prostitution Charge Dropped

Kraft would have to admit that he would have been found guilty if he wanted the charge to go away.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft found himself the center of a potential scandal after he was seen on videotape soliciting sex from workers at a Florida spa. Kraft was offered a deal to have the charges dropped if he admitted guilt, which he intends to reject.

CNN reports:

Prosecutors have offered to drop misdemeanor charges against Kraft and 24 other men in exchange for fines, community service and an admission they would be found guilty should the case go to trial, according to Mike Edmonson, spokesman for the Palm Beach State Attorney’s Office.

Edmondson described the offer as standard for first-time offenders and said that none of the offers had been accepted as of Wednesday morning.

The 77-year-old Kraft was among more than 100 people linked last month to several central Florida day spas and massage parlors suspected of being used for prostitution and targeted by law enforcement during a monthslong investigation.

Kraft is due to appear in court on March 28.

Robert Kraft To Reject Deal To Have Spa Prostitution Charge Dropped was originally published on hiphopwired.com

