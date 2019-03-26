Former ‘Pump It Up!’ Host Dee Barnes Is Now Homeless, Starts GoFundMe

Life has come at Dee Barnes very fast. The golden era media personality is now in serious need of financial help.

According to a report by HipHopDX, the former Pump It Up! host is now homeless. Apparently, her promising on-air career was derailed in more ways than one by Dr. Dre in 1991 the then N.W.A. member assaulted her at a record release party for what he perceived to be favoring then rival Ice Cube in an interview.

The incident caused her to be at court more than she was in front of the camera which made her role gradually diminish on the show. She would allege that her lawsuit would eventually get her blackballed from the recording industry.

Almost 30 years later Dee is now claiming to be homeless. She has recently launched a GoFundMe campaign; Barnes detailed her plight on the landing page.

“Standing in our own truth not the definitions or the expectations is powerful, and this is my TRUTH…Yes, I did post the link to my PayPal, CashApp and GooglePay accounts asking for help because I am in the process of being evicted. This page was created as an emergency fund to stop the process and the subsequent legal fees. Even though I am facing extreme financial hardship, I keep my head up. I know who I am, I know my worth and I know I’m not alone. Everyone is dealing with their own different struggles. Some of us less fortunate than others. It may sound cliche but things will turn around in your favor, this is the balance of life ups and downs, so stay strong, and count your blessings, not your problems. I have the sincerest gratitude for your help and thank everyone for your love and support.”

While Dre has rarely spoken on the incident, he did admit to the deplorable act in an episode of Defiant Ones referring to himself as “out of his f***ing mind.”

Thankfully Dee has surpassed her goal of $5,000 dollars. She took to Twitter to thank all those who have donated thus far.

Thank you to everyone for your prayers, your support, your messages, phone calls, and positive vibrations, I am profoundly grateful to you all❤💛💚#CountYourBlessings https://t.co/tQLChQpGW9 — Sista Dee Barnes✊🏾 (@sistadbarnes) March 15, 2019

