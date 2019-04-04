Congratulations! Gregg Leakes Finishes Chemotherapy For Colon Cancer Diagnosis [VIDEO]

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

via Bossip.com:

Nene Leakes’ husband Gregg is on the mend! As he continues battling stage 3 colon cancer, NeNe’s announced that Gregg’s officially completed chemotherapy.

If you watched the RHOA finale you saw Gregg give in to undergoing chemotherapy after using alternative medicine to treat his colon cancer diagnosis. The Leakes family patriarch was highly against chemo but eventually relented.

Now NeNe’s sharing the good news about his situation. NeNe’s post shows Gregg banging a gong after completing his last session and hugging the nurses and staff who gave him his treatment.

“TODAY my husband @greggleakes has completed 6 months of chemotherapy!” Nene captioned the post. “Awesome job hunni! I’m so happy for you and the strength you showed during this difficult time in your life!”

