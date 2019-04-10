CLOSE
Diddy Confesses To Crying For More Than Three Hours Straight, Says It “Felt Great”

Praying for your healing, Puffy.

It’s no secret Diddy has been going through a lot as of late. He needs our support now more than ever.

After the mother of his children, Kim Porter, passed away, Diddy has been openly telling the public he messed up by never marrying her. The death of Nipsey Hussle has also affected the music mogul on a deep level, seeing as they worked closely together on the late rapper’s recent, and only, studio album Victory Lap.

In a new post, Diddy reveals he’s spent hours crying so he could “let that sh*t out.”

“I ain’t gonna lie, I been holding a lot of sh*t in lately. I just had a three-and-a-half-hour cry and let it all out — or as much as I could tap into,” he told his followers. “And that sh*t felt great. Sometimes you gotta let that sh*t out.”

Peep his full message up top and keep Diddy in your prayers.

I’ll Be Missing You: Diddy Mourns Kim Porter On IG, Responds To Why He Didn’t Marry Her
Diddy Confesses To Crying For More Than Three Hours Straight, Says It “Felt Great” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

