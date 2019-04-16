Man Accused Of Throwing 5-Year-Old Off Mall Of America Balcony Did It Because He Was ‘Tired Of Being Rejected By Women’

Minnesota police claim that the man accused of throwing a 5-year-old off a third floor balcony at the Mall of America did it because of his failing love life.

According to the New York Daily News, Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, 24, claimed he was “looking for someone to kill” because he was angry of being rejected by multiple women in the past. Apparently, he was looking to attack an adult, but that “didn’t work out,” so he grabbed the child instead.

The criminal report stated: “Defendant indicated he had been coming to the Mall for several years and had made efforts to talk to women in the Mall, but had been rejected,” and the rejection caused him to lash out and be aggressive.”

The Associated Press reported that last Friday the boy’s mother told police that Aranda walked up to them as they stood in front of a Rainforest Cafe restaurant, and when she asked Aranda if they were in his way and needed to move, he snatched up her son and flung him over the railing.

Authorities say that Aranda frequently went to mall to meet women, women who were not interested in him.

Thankfully, the 5-year-old is alive and is currently being treated at the Children’s Minnesota Hospital in Minneapolis for “significant injuries,” which include head trauma and multiple broken bones. However, police refused to share the condition of the boy with the public.

Aranda has been charged with attempted homicide.

The disturbed 24-year-old has a history of run-ins with the police.

As the Daily News noted, in 2015 Aranda was charged with damaging stores inside the mall, throwing items off of a balcony and resisting arrest. In addition, he was convicted of fifth-degree assault, trespass and interfering with a police officer after he panhandled a pair of female diners and threw drinking glasses at other people inside a mall restaurant in October 2015. He was also arrested after trespassing at the mall after he was banned from coming back.

So why was Aranda allowed to come back to the mall at all with this all this past bad behavior?

Authorities claim these mall bans usually only last between six months to a year.

“In this case, since the incidents happened back in 2015, this trespass period has expired,” Bloomington Police Chief Jeff Potts explained.

A GoFundMe campaign set up for the boy had raised nearly $600,000 as of Monday.

