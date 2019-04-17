Two Miami Sisters Killed In Drive-By Shooting, Police Searching For Suspects

The family of two Miami sisters are reeling after they were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting on Sunday.

According to WSVN, Joanna and Stephanie Telusme, 22 and 27, were standing outside when a car, out of nowhere, just opened fire on them.

Stephanie and Joanna died at the scene while two other people shot, Robert Allen and Jennifer Charles, were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center for non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear what the relationship was between all four the time of the shooting.

The sisters’ cousin Terry Silien told WSVN that the sisters were merely on their way to going out and have a good time.

“They were thinking that they were going to have fun on a Saturday night. It turned tragic,” he said. “I have to bury two young ladies. A sad, unfortunate situation right now that my family has to go through.”

Silien added, “You always feel bad when you hear about gun violence, but when it hits home, it’s just an indescribable feeling, a feeling that you just think that you’re trapped in a maze or something. You’re just lost right now, and I just feel lost.”

Joanna and Stephanie’s sister Sonia Telusme told WSVN, “I’m just trying not to be angry and just keep praying to God to not be angry.”

The Sun-Sentinel wrote that officers were called to scene at 1:30 am and tried to stop the car to no avail.

“One of the officers attempted to stop a vehicle leaving the area and the driver refused to stop,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta.

Authorities are still looking for the suspect(s) involved and are unclear of the motive behind this senseless crime.

“We have some really good leads, and I know the streets know about the leads, and the people here know about the leads. But we still need help from the community to step up and give us whatever they feel is important,” Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez recently told WPLG.

2 sisters were killed in a NW #MiamiDade shooting early this morning…27yo Stephanie Telusme and 23yo Joanna Telusme.

2 others were injured in the shooting. 3 people were detained and questioned – 1 was arrested for an unrelated marijuana charge. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/DDrORgY4Hd — Frances Wang (@FrancesWangTV) April 15, 2019

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help their family with funeral expenses and highlight just how close the two were in life.

“Everyone who knew Stephanie and Joanna knew that they were inseparable, they did everything together and it gives our family a sense of peace to know that they now have each other for eternity,” the posting said.

In the end, Silien stressed that this “senseless” gun violence needs to stop.

“Just stop this gun violence. It’s senseless. Two young ladies are not here, and they weren’t even the ones who were targeted,” said Silien. “They were innocent bystanders that got hit in the crossfire.”

Just tragic. Sending love and light to the women’s grieving family.

Kellee Terrell Posted 7 hours ago

