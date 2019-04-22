CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Roy Ayers Recovering After Being Hospitalized In Portland

Leave a comment

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Roy Ayers performing live at Marcus Garvey Park

Source: PNP/WENN.com / WENN

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Musician Roy Ayers is currently resting at home according to his daughter. The 78-year-old “Everybody Loves The Sunshine” musician was hospitalized Saturday after arriving to Portland’s International Airport for the city’s Soul’d Out Music Festival.

“Due to a medical emergency that occurred today April 20, Roy Ayers will not be cleared by doctors in time to perform at tonight’s concert. His band ‘Roy Ayers Ubiquity’ will continue on without him and open up for Neo-Soul legend Bobby Caldwell, who will headline the show with his full band,” read a statement from Soul’d Out Music.

See Also: Mykel, Roy Ayers American funk, soul, and jazz composer and vibraphone player.

Ayers also released a statement according to OPB, “To all of my fans and supporters it is with my deepest sorrow that I was not able to come to Portland to perform for you this evening. I took a wrong turn and wound up at the hospital, ha ha I’m always one that can laugh at themselves,” Ayers wrote. “I’m still a little out of sorts, but with the help and care that my family provides me I should be back to my 78 years young self sooner than later and back on the road. I thank you all for your continued support and hope to see you next time around. Thank you from the bottom of my heart and the top of my vibes.”

Roy Ayers Recovering After Being Hospitalized In Portland was originally published on Myhoustonmajic.com

Roy Ayers

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Elizabeth Warren Details Proposal To Eliminate Student Debt

Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s got news that will be music to every student in debt’s ears: A proposal to get rid…
04.22.19
Hennessy And The Thurgood Marshall College Fund Team…

According to Black Enterprise, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and Hennessy have partnered to announce a $10 million HBCU scholarship…
04.22.19
Single Black Mother Says Her Kids Were Kicked…

Summer Grant says that a pastor at Chapel Hill Christian School in Akron, Ohio, expelled her children because they have…
04.22.19
Sri Lanka Attacks: Death Toll Rises After Bombings…

More details have been released about the Easter Sunday terror attacks in Sri Lanka after a wave of bombings struck hotels…
04.22.19
Michael Avenatti Accused Of Stealing Hassan Whiteside’s Settlement…

Michael Avenatti has been dogged with accusations of doing some shady business of late, including trying to put the squeeze…
04.22.19
Jussie Smollett’s Older Brother Breaks His Silence In…

JoJo Smollett slams the Chicago Police Department and the Osundairo brothers.
04.22.19
Prosecutors Say South Carolina 5th Grader Died Of…

14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone told reporters on Friday that Raniya Wright died from a congenital medical condition called Arteriovenous Malformation.
04.20.19
Police Tell Philadelphia Barber To Stop Providing Free…

After making headlines for providing free haircuts for the homeless in Philadelphia, barber Brennon Jones wants to know why his…
04.18.19
Principal Died After Donating Bone Marrow To Help…

Flags were flown at half-staff Monday in Westfield, N.J., to honor a principal who fell into a month-long coma and…
04.18.19
Donations For Louisiana’s Burned Black Churches Up After…

A crowdfunding campaign for three African American churches in Louisiana recently burned in a hate crime was climbing Tuesday (April 16)…
04.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close