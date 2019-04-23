CLOSE
Odell Beckham Jr. Shades The New York Giants Via Twitter After Trade

OBJ let off some steam.

Source: EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – SEPTEMBER 18: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the New York Giants warms up prior to their game against the Detroit Lions at MetLife Stadium on September 18, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t holding anything back now that he is a Cleveland Brown. The all-star made it clear his former team did not do right by him.

As spotted on Cleveland.com, the wide receiver took to Twitter on Monday and didn’t hold back much when it came to his tenure with the New York Giants. The news site claims the Pro Bowl starter was triggered by General Manager Dave Gettleman alluding to a possible culture problem inside the locker room when asked why so much top-tier talent has left Big Blue.

“LISTEN PSA…. I am having one of the best days of my life ! I have gotten some of the greatest newssss!! Sooo don’t play wit me cause I’m shoootin back, for alllll the haters out there that want a response !! TODAY IS THE DAY MY FRIEND” he tweeted.

He went on to defend himself against speculation that he refused to travel when injured. “Ask the coach …. I beggged him to go to each and every one of those games actually for my teamatws and to be on the sideline for the home games…”.

Beckham also addressed Gettleman indirectly when he agreed with a fan that said he should have received a better send off when his trade was confirmed. “I gave them everything I had [every] Sunday. Just put some respect on my name that’s all I’m sayin! I ain’t sayin nothin, [and] trust me I got a LOTTTTT of info that people don’t kno[w] about so, so keep my name outcha mouth the way I do yalls! Ya diggg.”

While he has since deleted some of his responses he confirmed that he does not harbor any ill will towards his old squad and is a great place mentally. “I’ve never been in a place so happy in my life, my soul, my spirit, is at an all time high!!”.

On March 13, Odell was traded to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for Jabrill Peppers and some of the Browns’ future draft picks. In 2014, he landed the “Rookie of the Year” award.

Photo: WENN.com

Odell Beckham Jr. Shades The New York Giants Via Twitter After Trade was originally published on hiphopwired.com

