Louis Farrakhan Banned From Facebook & Instagram Alongside Right-Wing Nutballs

Included in the ban were the likes of Alex Jones and others for what Facebook policymakers say is the promotion of hate language.

Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life - Inside

Source: Frederick M. Brown / Getty

Facebook and Instagram took measures to ban Min. Louis Farrakhan from its social media services, lumping him with a pair of Right-Wing extremists who also were banned. Joining Farrakhan on the outs with FB and IG are Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos.

Survivor Soul Stroll 2019

Politico reports:

Facebook Thursday banned from its flagship social network and its subsidiary Instagram the Infowars site and its leader Alex Jones, Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan and far-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos, saying their presence on the sites violated its policies against dangerous individuals and organizations.

“We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology,” a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement. “The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today.”

Facebook last August cited violations of community standards in removing pages belonging to Jones and Infowars, notorious for peddling unfounded conspiracy theories. The action came amid a flurry of suspensions and content take-downs for Jones and Infowars, which were also booted from Google-owned YouTube, Twitter and other platforms.

The outlet adds that the services also banned Infowars contributor and “New Right” advocate Paul Joseph Watson, and right-wing activist Laura Loomer.

In 2018, Facebook removed a video of Farrakhan referring to Jews as “termites.”

Photo: Getty

