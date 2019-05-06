CLOSE
Diana Ross Says She Felt ‘Violated’ By New Orleans Airport’s TSA

If you have ever flown, you know that the body search done by the Transportation Security Administration at the airport can be quite invasive at times. It’s not uncommon to hear someone complaining of feeling violated after going through the security checkpoint.  The latest celebrity to complain that she was inappropriately handled is Diana Ross.

The Motown legend took to Twitter to sound off about the way she was searched at the airport in New Orleans, LA.

“OK, so on one hand I’m treated like royalty in New Orleans and at the airport I was treated like s–t,” she tweeted.

Ms. Ross said that the process so was so upsetting that she almost got emotional.

“Let me be clear, not the people or Delta BUT TSA was over the top!! Makes me want to cry!!!”

The “I’m Coming Out” singer said she felt a bit traumatized after the experience.

“It’s not what was done but how, I am feeling violated  – I still feel her hands between my legs, front and back (saying to me it’s her job).”

Ms. Ross took to Twitter earlier today and said she was feeling a little better and posted a picture of her performing her hit “Stop in the Name of Love.”

Diana Ross Says She Felt ‘Violated’ By New Orleans Airport’s TSA was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

