It’s always a beautiful thing when your friends and contemporaries pay respect to you. It shows the positive impact that you had on the people in your circle and that’s exactly what Urban One Founder, Cathy Hughes, and Donnie Simpson did at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

RELATED: Congresswoman Maxine Waters Pays Tribute To Tom Joyner At The One More Time Experience

RELATED: Karyn White Surprises The Crowd At The Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience [Video]

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes Pays Tribute to Tom Joyner #TJMS25 [Video] was originally published on Mymajicdc.com