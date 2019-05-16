CLOSE
New Balenciaga Scholarship Gives Free Tuition to Black Students

Pratt Institute in New York City is world famous for its programs in architecture, art and design. Now, Demna Gvasalia, creative director of Balenciaga, is helping students of color afford tuition.

Earlier this week, at Pratt’s Celebration of the Creative Spirit scholarship benefit, Gvasalia was honored with the Creative Spirit Award. According to HighSnobiety, Gvasalia was unable to attend but left a wonderful gift in his absence. The mogul and his luxury brand made a commitment to the Black Alumni of Pratt (BAP) to offer full four-year scholarships to two students of African or Latinx descent.

BAP was created in 1990 to provide academic and career opportunities for student and graduate members. Since it was started, the group has raised more than $5 million to advance students of color in the field of art, design and architecture.

With the recent racial incidents in the fashion world, Balenciaga is taking a step in the right direction.

