Hughley TV: Jonathan Adams’ Journey Into Acting [Video]

The D.L. Hughley Show
| 05.23.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Everyone’s journey to achieving their dreams is different. Jonathan Adam’s had a pretty interesting journey.

The very first time he tried his hand at acting was in Junior high school. “I ended up taking a role from another kid because he never showed up,” he explained. He played Dr. Jeckyll in Jeckyll and Hyde and he had a great time. Eventually he got his first professional acting job at “a little theater in Pittsburgh,” he remembers. It was 1987 and it was the first time he got paid to work; he made $120 a week. In 2001 he moved to Los Angeles and landed his first TV gig.

From there his career took off. Now you see him every week on Fox’s Last Man Standing every Friday night.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Hughley TV: Jonathan Adams’ Journey Into Acting [Video] was originally published on thedlhughleyshow.com

The DL Hughley Show

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
3 Tips For Starting A Business, As Told…

Check out TKT & Associates CEO Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne's three tips for starting a business inside...
05.24.19
Ex- Teacher, Coach Arrested After Former Students Say…

A former Chicago high school teacher and coach was arrested last week after being accused last year of inappropriately touching…
05.24.19
Oregon Student Pleads Guilty To Peddling Bootleg iPhones,…

Back in April, we reported on the eye-opening scheme involving two Oregon students who somehow exposed Apple’s struggle return policy…
05.24.19
Florida Mom And Test Administrator Mysteriously Vanishes During…

Kameela Russell, a 41-year-old mother of two girls, has reportedly been missing for over a week. Russell, works as a…
05.24.19
Scamma Bamma: Man Accused Of Swindling $80K From…

A Georgia man was arrested on Tuesday (May 21) in Tennesee on an outstanding warrant theft by deception and has…
05.24.19
Michael Avenatti Allegedly Stole Money From Stormy Daniels

Michael Avenatti appeared at one time to be one of the few figures to effectively challenge President Donald Trump’s confidence…
05.24.19
Video Of Teens Having Sex In Durham High…

According to ABC11, a video that shows two teens having sex inside a classroom at Durham’s Riverside High School was…
05.24.19
Man Who Shot, Killed Driver After Wreck Gets…

An Alabama man who shot and killed a driver who crashed into his stolen minivan in Georgia will spend the…
05.24.19
3-Year-Old Girl Dies After ‘Heinous’ Sexual Assault And…

A 3-year-old Georgia girl died after suffering what police described as a “heinous sexual assault and beating.” According to local…
05.23.19
Homeless High School Student Earns $3 Million In…

A Tennessee high school student has been accepted in to at least 40 colleges and received more than $3 million…
05.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close