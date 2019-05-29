CLOSE
Wendy Williams Wants Prime Time Special to Discuss Divorce Drama

If you’ve been hanging on by a thread to the Wendy Williams drama, we might be one step closer to hearing her story 100 percent real and raw.

Reports are saying that the daytime diva is willing to reveal the truth and drama of her messy divorce from her estranged husband Kevin Hunter, IF and only if she’s allowed to get a one hour prime-time sit down interview on a major network.

On her show she had suggested certain things about her divorce and her life without her husband but she’s yet to fully comment on. The most recent drama being that her son Kevin Hunter Jr. was arrested for assaulting his father Kevin Hunter Sr. after the two got into a physical altercation after leaving a store. Wendy dropped their son off to gather some things from their family home and later that night things got ugly. While Kevin Hunter claims that he would never press charges against his son, from the charges alone we know that the Hunter household isn’t the best at the moment.

According to several reports Williams is shopping her story and interview to several T.V. networks. She allegedly approached networks like ABC, NBC, Oprah’s Own Network to give her no holds barred interview.  Gossip blog Jasmine Brand reports that Wendy is making it mandatory that the interview be a prime time slot.  An inside source told Jasmine Brand “Her people wanted a morning show initially but then the idea came along for her to get an hour-long prime time slot, which most of the networks have balked at. An hour of Wendy time is a lot of time. Gayle King didn’t even give R. Kelly an hour. The other concern for the networks is which of their star names would sit down with her.”

While some people might ask why Wendy doesnt’ tell her truth on her show? Well sources are saying since Kevin Hunter left things have been crazy.  An inside source says “Say what you will about Kevin, but he ran a tight ship.”  In the mean time “The Wendy Williams Show’s contract is set to expire in summer of 2020.”

Wendy Williams Wants Prime Time Special to Discuss Divorce Drama

