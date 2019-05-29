CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Regina Hall Refused To Tell A Joke About Whitney Houston’s Drug Use On “Black Monday”

Leave a comment
Will and Jada Smith Family Foundation Careers in Entertainment Tour: Panels and Interactive Experience

Source: Andrew Toth / Getty

Recently, during a roundtable sit down with The Hollywood Reporter, Regina Hall discussed quite a few things about her Hollywood journey. She shared the moments that make her realize that she’s made it, playing well-rounded women on television and then lastly, she spoke about speaking up when things don’t feel right for her.

SEE ALSO: Beauty, Brains & Bonkers: Every Regina Hall Story That Made Us LOL And SMH

There was a specific instance on her show, “Black Monday,” where they wanted Hall’s character, Dawn Darcy, to make a joke about the late pop-singer Whitney Houston.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

She said, “There was a joke, and I can’t remember, but it was a joke I think about drugs and it was about Whitney Houston, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to say that. Artists give so much … and so to make fun of what was a challenge and an illness. … The great thing about our writers is they were like, ‘Absolutely. We’ll just do something else.’”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

It’s a good thing they were willing to hear her out. We can think of some other people who should take notes.

SEE ALSO: Is Regina Hall Going On Tour With Jodeci?

When Houston passed, perhaps e didn’t realize the gravity of addiction. Maybe, as a society, we didn’t recognize that addiction is a disease, that changes the physiological structure of our bodies. But because it begins with a choice people often lack sympathy. And that’s really unfair and insensitive. Certainly writers can come up with funnier, more responsible, less cliched jokes.

Source: MadameNoire.com

Star Transformation: Regina Hall
37 photos

Regina Hall Refused To Tell A Joke About Whitney Houston’s Drug Use On “Black Monday” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Regina Hall , WHITNEY HOUSTON

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
10 Walk Out On $530 Bill At Detroit…

A group of 10 adults racked up a $530 bill at a Detroit Japanese steakhouse and then left without paying…
05.30.19
Picnicking While Black: White Mississippi Woman Pulls Gun…

Imagine having a lakeside lunch with the love of your life and an irate white woman pulls out her gun…
05.30.19
15-Year-Old Honor Student Killed Steps From His School…

The Southeast Washington D.C. community is mourning the loss of a star student and athlete after he was shot and…
05.30.19
Mother Arrested After Helping Daughter Fight A Group…

Keisha Rankins told police she maced the teens as a means of protecting her child.
05.29.19
Lonnie Bunch III Hired As The First African…

Lonnie Bunch III, the founding director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture has now been…
05.29.19
Jury Convicts Man In Murder Of 2 Sleeping…

One of the nine alleged gang members accused in the 2016 murders of two children as they slept in their…
05.28.19
3 Tips For Starting A Business, As Told…

Check out TKT & Associates CEO Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne's three tips for starting a business inside...
05.24.19
Ex- Teacher, Coach Arrested After Former Students Say…

A former Chicago high school teacher and coach was arrested last week after being accused last year of inappropriately touching…
05.24.19
Oregon Student Pleads Guilty To Peddling Bootleg iPhones,…

Back in April, we reported on the eye-opening scheme involving two Oregon students who somehow exposed Apple’s struggle return policy…
05.24.19
Florida Mom And Test Administrator Mysteriously Vanishes During…

Kameela Russell, a 41-year-old mother of two girls, has reportedly been missing for over a week. Russell, works as a…
05.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close