Recently, during a roundtable sit down with The Hollywood Reporter, Regina Hall discussed quite a few things about her Hollywood journey. She shared the moments that make her realize that she’s made it, playing well-rounded women on television and then lastly, she spoke about speaking up when things don’t feel right for her.

SEE ALSO: Beauty, Brains & Bonkers: Every Regina Hall Story That Made Us LOL And SMH

There was a specific instance on her show, “Black Monday,” where they wanted Hall’s character, Dawn Darcy, to make a joke about the late pop-singer Whitney Houston.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

She said, “There was a joke, and I can’t remember, but it was a joke I think about drugs and it was about Whitney Houston, and I was like, ‘I don’t want to say that. Artists give so much … and so to make fun of what was a challenge and an illness. … The great thing about our writers is they were like, ‘Absolutely. We’ll just do something else.’”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

It’s a good thing they were willing to hear her out. We can think of some other people who should take notes.

SEE ALSO: Is Regina Hall Going On Tour With Jodeci?

When Houston passed, perhaps e didn’t realize the gravity of addiction. Maybe, as a society, we didn’t recognize that addiction is a disease, that changes the physiological structure of our bodies. But because it begins with a choice people often lack sympathy. And that’s really unfair and insensitive. Certainly writers can come up with funnier, more responsible, less cliched jokes.

Source: MadameNoire.com

Regina Hall Refused To Tell A Joke About Whitney Houston’s Drug Use On “Black Monday” was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com