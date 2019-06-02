KEM, Robin Thicke, & More Celebrate Tom Joyner’s 25 Years In Radio

Tom Joyner announced early this year that he would be retiring from radio. To celebrate, he launched a multi-city One More Time Experience tour to party and meet with his TJMS family before he raps up his time in radio!

At the sold out Detroit stop Joyner was honored by several Michigan politicians, fellow radio personalities, and his loving supporters. With a tribute to Aretha Franklin by Mary Griffin, show stopping performances by Robin Thicke and KEM–Detroit showed out for Tom Joyner!

Check it all out here:

