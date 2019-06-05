CLOSE
Kofi Siriboe Reveals His Single Status & Spills The Details On His Celeb Crush

Tribeca TV Festival Mid-season Premiere Of Queen Sugar

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

‘Queen Sugar’ star Kofi Siriboe is back doing press rounds for the upcoming season of the hit OWN show, and per usual he’s driving all the ladies crazy with his beautiful smile, delicious skin, and new-found single status.

During an appearance on Good Morning America: Strahan & Sara, the 25-year-old revealed that he weans wisdom about women from his cast mates.

“I get insight. I’m working with grown women, and so many types of grown women. I just try to pay attention. I take a lot of notes. And they share a lot, and they see me as a little brother,” he told the hosts.

Perhaps he used that knowledge to navigate his breakup with supermodel Duckie Thot. Without directly referencing Duckie, he did say that his mom has a straight forward approach to his dating life.

“She can see through all the B.S. Like, she’s like, ‘I don’t like her. I’m gonna let you experience that, but I don’t like her.’ And it’s never in a judgy way, it’s like, ‘Sweet girl, but that’s not for you.’”

Looks like the advice has sunk in because the actor is living the bachelor life now, “I’m single right now,” he told the rowdy audience.

Considering how much Kofi loves his mama, the next woman in his life has a large legacy to look up too.

“She’s an African woman, and when she wants it, she’s gonna get it,” he said of his determined mother.  “And that’s what she taught us. I mean, nobody handed her anything. She worked so hard to be in the position she’s in, and to put us in the position we’re in. I just wouldn’t be here without her. That’s my rock!”

One lady who may stand a chance, is none of than the richest woman in music, Rihanna. Kofi gushed that the Fenty Beauty mogul was his celeb crush.

“I wouldn’t slide in her DMs, ’cause she probably got so many DMs! But Rihanna- that’s my lil’ baby,” he said.

“She’s a Pisces like me, and you know, she just did that Gambino film, and her name was Kofi! I’m like, ‘That wasn’t no accident!’ You could’ve been anybody! I see you, Robyn!”

You can watch more below:

This story was originally published on MadameNoire.com.

Kofi Siriboe

